Elliott, Hachey & Hatter Youth Members 20/21

It's a talented triple dead-heat at the finish of the 2020/21 harness racing USHWA Youth Membership drive.

Tony Elliott (Twitter: @elliottracing99; shown leading horse ) was recently hired as assistant to the general manager at Hanover Raceway, Ontario. The 20-year-old University of Western Ontario student is a writer, handicapper, Standardbred owner, and harness racing promoter. Tony is also Hanover's on-track analyst, and was profiled on the Ontario Racing website earlier this season.

Grady Hachey (Twitter: @grady_hachey; in Blue Jays cap ) made headlines in the Fredericton Gleaner newspaper in 2017, when he called matinee races at Fredericton Exhibition Raceway in his New Brunswick hometown. He was 12 years old at the time. Grady continues to develop his racecalling and writing skills, while also assisting a local trainer.

Edison Hatter (Twitter: Edison_1999_ ) is a 20-year-old University of Maryland student who is Rosecroft Raceway's Wednesday-night announcer. His skills also include writing, handicapping, and promoting the sport. Look for an upcoming article about Hatter, written by USHWA Youth Committee Chair Melissa Keith for a major harness racing publication.

Nominations ended June 1 for this year's Youth Memberships, which have been generously sponsored by Tim Konkle, editor of Midwest Harness Report, since they were introduced in 2018. Konkle has covered the first year of new USHWA Youth members' dues ($20) for the past three years, encouraging talented young participants in harness racing and its media side.

The three latest USHWA Youth members join Nathan Bain, Jessica Hallett, Nicholas Barnsdale, and Ryder Skinner as the next generation of emerging talent to join the world's oldest organization for harness racing communicators.

The USHWA Youth Membership category was founded to help youth (under age 21) with a demonstrated interest in Standardbred media participate in their local USHWA chapter meetings and activities, and connect with resources like the Clyde Hirt Journalism Workshop, USHWA chapter scholarships, and relevant networking opportunities. Please contact the committee chair if interested in finding out more, or in offering opportunities for USHWA Youth to further their skills in harness racing media.

(Photos: Tony Elliott and Grady Hachey photos from their personal Twitter accounts; Edison Hatter image provided by Hatter)