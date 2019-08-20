Eloquent Mach is continuing to impress

Impressive three-year-old Eloquent Mach is continuing to surprise reinsman Stuart McDonald, following his win in the Happy 40th Sarah Remta Pace (2503m) at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

The Gary Hall Snr-trained Eloquent Mach made it three wins from has many starts this campaign, all of which were standing start events and enhanced his credentials for the feature four-year-old races later this year in doing so.

The son of Mach Three worked his way to the breeze outside Atmospherical approaching the bell and wore down his more seasoned opponent over the closing stages.

McDonald said Eloquent Mach was still learning the caper and had taken well to standing start events.

“He’s getting the standing start caper down pretty well now,” he told TABradio.

“It was a good run to come off 20m on a rain soaked track.

“The other horse got close, but he never looks impressive and he never kicks away unless he’s made to.

“He’s four in a few weeks, but he’s still really only a three-year-old.

“He’s very immature and a bit silly.”

McDonald was also full of praise for the gelding’s toughness, having won the Marathon (3309m) a week earlier.

Eloquent Mach’s stablemates Wildwest and Major Trojan have also established themselves as live chances for the four-year-old features.

Major Trojan won the WA Derby earlier this year and is unbeaten in two starts back this campaign, while Wildwest has won each of his three starts for Hall Snr.

McDonald said he felt Eloquent Mach wasn’t quite to his more celebrated stablemates right now, but had the qualities of a horse that could elevate himself to that level.

“I don’t think he’s up to those two and I think they are both better than him,” he said.

“He does nothing wrong and he just keeps winning.

“He just does what you ask him to do.

“Ability wise, he has got to be there.”

Eloquent Mach and Major Trojan have both been nominated this week’s $50,000 Binshaw Pace at Gloucester Park.