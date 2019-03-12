Embalming fluid found after Feature win

Stewards questioned Smith about his relationship with harness racing trainer Neil Costello.

Forensic investigation of Smith's mobile phone made Costello a person of interest however Costello has refused to give evidence during the hearing and was warned off Australian racetracks last year.

In Her Time’s Group II Sydney Stakes win in 2017 is under a cloud after it was revealed the mare returned elevated levels of formaldehyde - an embalming fluid – during the Ben Smith inquiry on Tuesday.

Stewards continued their inquiry into the embattled trainer’s actions at the offices of Racing NSW on Tuesday after excessive levels of cobalt were returned in four samples taken from Smith-trained horses last year.

