Emerging star ready to return

Last start APHRC Members Cup winner Mr Kalypso is close to a return.

The hulking stallion remains unbeaten in the Sunshine State after seven starts for Kylie Rasmussen and Darren Weeks highlighted by his feature race triumph at his most recent start last month.

In the Members Cup, the Art Major – Kalypso pacer crushed his rivals after starting from a tough second-line draw.

Following a freshen-up immediately after that performance, the rising star is set to return next week.

“We’re looking at giving him a trial next week before looking at a return race, we’re really happy with the way he’s training and looking forward to getting back to the track with him. He pulled a muscle in his chest a week after winning the Members Cup but he’s completely over that.” Weeks said.

Previously prepared in New Zealand by the All Stars stable (Mark Purdon & Natalie Rasmussen), Mr Kalypso has quickly developed a big following in his adopted state.

The regally bred entire has charged through his grades and looks destined for bigger and better things which may include the Brisbane winter carnival later this year.

“We really like him but we haven’t confirmed any plans at this stage, we’ll just take it race by race at the moment before making any firm decisions.

“He’s done everything asked of him at this point and we’d like to think he could step into the better races in time to come.”

Mr Kalypso has won 8 of his 14 starts while his earnings have surged beyond $50,000.

Meanwhile, another former Kiwi pacer is close to a return in the shape of Lilac Flash.

The Bettors Delight gelding has proven to be a great money-spinner since landing on Australian soil last year.

A winner of 12 races from 21 starts which included a winning sequence of 8 races, the speedy performer has not raced since he finished second behind The Space Invader in 1:53.3 at Albion Park on December 1.

Lilac Flash is also expected to trial next week.

Overall, he has won 14 of his 41 starts while banking in excess of $89,000.