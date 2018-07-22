Emerging star wins Blacks A Fake

Let It Ride after winning the Blacks A Fake

Tim Butt knows a thing or two about preparing a Grand Circuit winner.

The champion horseman has prepared more Grand Circuit winners than any other trainer in this part of the world….and by a good margin!

His tally now stands at 52 (17 pacing & 35 trotting events).

And his latest winner came via the final leg of the 2017/18 Australian Pacing Gold Grand Circuit season, the Gr.1 $200,540 UBET Blacks A Fake Queensland Championship at Albion Park tonight (Saturday).

Rising star Let It Ride ($4.30) confirmed his status as a genuine star of the future with a brilliant and resounding victory in the 2680m feature event when easily defeating Atomic Red ($3.90 fav) and Alleluia ($32.60) in a track record time of 1:54.8 (Our Hi Jinx held previous mark at 1:55.0).

Handled by star reinsman Dexter Dunn who overcame an illness the night prior, the recent Gr.1 Breeders Challenge winner was given a perfect run in behind the pace setting Atomic Red before racing clear soon after straightening.

With Glenferrie Hood and Tact Tate both leaving the gate with urgency, Dunn bided his time before charging forward quickly to take the lead away from Glenferrie Hood at the 2000m mark.

The winning move came shortly after when Dunn elected to take cover behind the hard-running Atomic Red.

The lead time was covered in 74.9 seconds.

Atomic Red led the way from Ultimate Art who improved his position quickly while Let It Ride sat perfectly in the trail.

The first half of the final mile was covered in 29.2 and 29.4 seconds.

Entering the back straight, Atomic Red led from Ultimate Art and Let It Ride while Cruz Bromac improved three-wide solo with My Field Marshal catching his cover.

Cruz Bromac raced roughly mid-way down the back straight and checked My Field Marshal while Carlas Pixel and Ohoka Punter also copped interference.

The third quarter was covered in 28.9 seconds.

At the top of the home straight, Atomic Red attempted to kick away but Let It Ride quickly loomed to his outside and the put the result beyond doubt very quickly.

The winning margin was a widening 13.5m over Atomic Red while there was a further 4.5m back to Alleluia in third.

The final quarter was timed in 28.7 seconds.

“We got a perfect trip and got lucky to follow the right horse throughout, he took us right to the home straight and I knew my guy was feeling great in the pocket and he quickened nicely over the latter part.” Dunn said.

For Dunn, it was his 7th Grand Circuit victory.

Again, the management of Butt was pinpoint accurate following his decision earlier this week to bypass the original target of the 4yo Championship (support feature) and concentrate on the main event coupled with flying Dunn in from New Zealand to partner the gelding.

At the time, it was a big gamble but one that has paid handsome dividends.

It was first test against genuine open class rivals.

Let It Ride has now won 15 of his 27 starts.

Connections will now switch their focus towards the Inter Dominion series in Melbourne later this year.

The 2017/18 Australian Pacing Gold Grand Circuit season is now complete with global superstar Lazarus set to be crowned champion after amassing 304 points throughout the term.

Lazarus finished well clear of Soho Tribeca (205) and Tiger Tara (145).