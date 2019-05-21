Emoticon Hanover takes Miss Versatility opener

MILTON, May 20, 2019 - Emoticon Hanover scored a comfortable 1:54 victory in Monday evening's $52,800 opening leg of the Miss Versatility Series for trotting mares at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The two-time Breeders Crown champion and driver Daniel Dube got away second in a compact field of five and made a second-quarter circle to the lead from the two-hole. The Luc Blais trainee proceeded to post a :28.4 third-quarter followed by a :27.4 final-quarter to secure a 2 ¼ lengths victory over early-leader The Erm.

Emoticon Hanover's stablemate Dream Together finished third. Pat Matters and Sorceress Seelster rounded out the field, with both making breaks early in the mile.

A daughter of Kadabra , Emoticon Hanover picked up her 24th career victory Monday to bring her season record to two for two. The six-year-old is looking to duplicate or surpass last year's totals of six wins and $397,208 earned in 15 starts.

Monday's victory pushes Emoticon Hanover over $1.7 million in career earnings. She paid $2.50 to win.

The next leg of the Miss Versatility will take place on July 13 at The Meadowlands. The series features four preliminary legs followed by the final at the Delaware County Fairgrounds on Little Brown Jug day.

Live racing resumes Thursday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7:10 p.m.