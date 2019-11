Emoticon Hanover and driver Dan Dube beat Altanta to the wire

With a strong closing effort, Emoticon Hanover and driver Dan Dube upset the 1/9 favorite Atlanta in winning the $175,000 TVG Mares Trot Final at the Meadowlands Saturday.

Hannelore Hanover was third. The time of the race was 1:51.4, which tied the harness racing stakes record now co-held by Emoticon Hanover with Hannelore Hanover.

Emoticon Hanover went off at odds of 7-1 and paid $16.40 to win. She won by a long neck.