Day At The Track

Empire-sired lots at Sydney APG Sales

02:24 PM 22 Feb 2018 NZDT
Heston Blue Chip
Heston Blue Chip (pictured with caretaker Kim Foley) First crop sells
USTA/Ken Weingartner photo

You can access the entire harness racing catalogue through the APG Logo at the bottom of this page - below is a sampling of the outstanding colts and fillies available by Empire's  exceptional stallions, including the lots from the first crop of Heston Blue Chip yearlings.

Some of the key lots offered by canny breeders include #313 a daughter of multiple Group 1 winner and producing broodmare Espeshlimade Lombo; #328 a son of a sister to Bling It On & Baby Bling - and of course a grandson of the multiple Broodmare of the Year, Alldatglittersisgold; #401 a daughter of the brilliant Tailamade Lombo; #424 a brother to Runaway Red ($332,000), Atomic Red ($180,000) and Power Of Red ($120,000); and #277 the first foal from a Bettor's Delight sister to Magic Operative (multiple Group 1, $432,000)

Download each of these yearlings' pedigrees by clicking their lot number, and review the stallion by clicking on his name.

Lot 292 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREfilly (from Art Major mare)
Lot 306 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREcolt (from Art Major mare)
Lot 328 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREcolt (from McArdle mare)
Lot 389 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREfilly (from Bettor's Delight mare)
Lot 358 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREcolt (from Bettor's Delight mare)
Lot 424 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREcolt (from Armbro Operative mare)
Lot 437 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREcolt (from Bettor's Delight mare)
Lot 384 - HESTON BLUE CHIP filly
(from Western Terror mare)
Lot 401 - WELL SAID filly
(from Kenneth J mare)
Lot 269 - WELL SAID filly
(from Bettor's Delight mare)
Lot 305 - FOUR STARZZZ SHARK colt
(from Stature mare)
Lot 362 - FOUR STARZZZ SHARK filly
(from Badlands Hanover mare)
Lot 354 - FOUR STARZZZ SHARK colt
(from Grinfromeartoear mare)

Other Empire Sired Lots

Lot 392 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREfilly (from Bettor's Delight mare)
Lot 423 - WESTERN TERROR colt (from Christian Cullen mare)
Lot 398 - ROCKNROLL HANOVER filly
(from Art Major mare)
Lot 441 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREcolt (from Grinfromeartoear mare)
Lot 307 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREfilly (from Presidential Ball mare)
Lot 313 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREfilly (from Troublemaker mare)
Lot 383 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREfilly (from Albert Albert mare)
Lot 391 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREfilly (from Art Major mare)
Lot 427 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREfilly (from Grinfromeartoear mare)
Lot 436 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREcolt (from Jereme's Jet mare)
Well Said colt
Lot 316 - WELL SAID colt
(from Bettor's Delight mare)
Lot 319 - MODERN ART filly
(from Four Starzzz Shark mare)
Lot 302 - WESTERN TERROR filly
(from Troublemaker mare)
Lot 347 - WESTERN TERROR colt
(from Art Major mare)
Lot 321 - PET ROCK filly
(from Four Starzzz Shark mare)
Lot 333 - PET ROCK colt
(from River Khan mare)

Other Empire Sired Lots

Lot 327 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREcolt (from Fake Left mare)
Lot 385 - FOUR STARZZZ SHARK colt
(from Village Jasper mare)
Lot 412 - WESTERN TERROR colt
(from Riverboat King mare)
Lot 357 - WELL SAID colt
(from Jeremy Lobell mare)
Lot 267 - PET ROCK filly
(from Village Jasper mare)
Lot 372 - HESTON BLUE CHIP colt
(from OK Bye mare)
Lot 277 - HESTON BLUE CHIP filly
(from Bettor's Delight mare)
Lot 310 - HESTON BLUE CHIP filly
(from Bettor's Delight mare)
Lot 352 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREcolt (from Bettor's Delight mare)
 

 

 
Australian Pacing Gold Melbourne
Click the APG Logo to see the full Melbourne catalogue and all the pedigrees.


Best of luck to all consignors - we genuinely appreciate your ongoing support!
