Empire-sired lots at Sydney APG Sales

You can access the entire harness racing catalogue through the APG Logo at the bottom of this page - below is a sampling of the outstanding colts and fillies available by Empire's exceptional stallions, including the lots from the first crop of Heston Blue Chip yearlings.



Some of the key lots offered by canny breeders include #313 a daughter of multiple Group 1 winner and producing broodmare Espeshlimade Lombo; #328 a son of a sister to Bling It On & Baby Bling - and of course a grandson of the multiple Broodmare of the Year, Alldatglittersisgold; #401 a daughter of the brilliant Tailamade Lombo; #424 a brother to Runaway Red ($332,000), Atomic Red ($180,000) and Power Of Red ($120,000); and #277 the first foal from a Bettor's Delight sister to Magic Operative (multiple Group 1, $432,000)



Download each of these yearlings' pedigrees by clicking their lot number, and review the stallion by clicking on his name.