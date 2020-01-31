Empire's Guide to the Sales...

Eight current and past Empire Stallions sires will have yearlings going through the sale ring at Inglis Oaklands on Sunday - a great opportunity for harness racing buyers to secure terrific race horses and outstanding bloodlines.



SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE

World's most prolific pacing sire with North American progeny earnings over $131M including 17 millionaires and 13 World Champions



BETTING LINE

A double World Champion and Bettor's Delight's fastest ever son with a world record in the Little Brown Jug & winner of the $1M North America Cup



CAPTAINTREACHEROUS

World's leading sire from first two crops to race - an incredible 147 winners of $14.2M from 178 starters



FOUR STARZZZ SHARK

Sire of 285 individual winners of over $17.7M including Australian champions Lennytheshark & Frith



HESTON BLUE CHIP

American Ideal's richest son and USA 3YO Colt of the Year - first two US crops to race secured over $2M in earnings



WELL SAID

Sensational international sire with worldwide progeny earnings of over $45M



WESTERN TERROR

A proven super sire with worldwide progeny earnings of over $105M including 12 millionaires and 449 in 1:55 or faster



PET ROCK

Triple world champion with first two crops in Australia securing over $1.3M in earnings already

