Day At The Track

Empire's Guide to the Sales...

11:00 AM 31 Jan 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Empire Stallions, harness racing
Empire Stallions

Eight current and past Empire Stallions sires will have yearlings going through the sale ring at Inglis Oaklands on Sunday - a great opportunity for harness racing buyers to secure terrific race horses and outstanding bloodlines.


SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE
World's most prolific pacing sire with North American progeny earnings over $131M including 17 millionaires and 13 World Champions

BETTING LINE
A double World Champion and Bettor's Delight's fastest ever son with a world record in the Little Brown Jug & winner of the $1M North America Cup

CAPTAINTREACHEROUS
World's leading sire from first two crops to race - an incredible 147 winners of $14.2M from 178 starters

FOUR STARZZZ SHARK
Sire of 285 individual winners of over $17.7M including Australian champions Lennytheshark & Frith

HESTON BLUE CHIP
American Ideal's richest son and USA 3YO Colt of the Year - first two US crops to race secured over $2M in earnings

WELL SAID
Sensational international sire with worldwide progeny earnings of over $45M

WESTERN TERROR
A proven super sire with worldwide progeny earnings of over $105M including 12 millionaires and 449 in 1:55 or faster

PET ROCK
Triple world champion with first two crops in Australia securing over $1.3M in earnings already

You can access the entire catalogue through the APG Logo at the bottom of the email or click on each photo for the individual's pedigree - below is a listing of the outstanding colts and fillies available by our exceptional stallions, including the first lot of Betting Line yearlings to go under the hammer in the south.  

                                                                                                                                               

                                               
 
                                                 
           
Lot 53 - WELL SAID filly
(from Bettors Delight mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 59 - PET ROCK colt
(from Jereme's Jet mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 65 - BETTING LINE filly
(from Art Major mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 68 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS filly
(from Courage Under Fire mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 78 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS colt
(from Denver Gift mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 81 - BETTING LINE colt
(from Armbro Operative mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 87 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS colt
(from Art Major mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 90 - BETTING LINE colt
(from Grinfromeartoear mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 93 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt
(from Fake Left mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 98 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS filly
(from Art Major mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 107 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS colt
(from Bettors Delight mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 115 - PET ROCK colt
(from Four Starzzz Shark mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 119 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS colt
(from Live or Die mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 121 - BETTING LINE filly
(from Mach Three mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 124 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE filly
(from Courage Under Fire mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 128 - PET ROCK filly
(from Courage Under Fire mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 134 - FOUR STARZZZ SHARK filly
(from American Ideal mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 144 - FOUR STARZZZ SHARK filly
(from Badlands H anover mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 149 - PET ROCK filly
(from Mach Three mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 151 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE filly
(from Bettors Delight mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 159 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS filly
(from Live Or Die mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 169 - WELL SAID filly
(from Camluck mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 171 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt
(from Bettors Delight mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 178 - FOUR STARZZZ SHARK colt
(from Armbro Operative mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 186 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS filly
(from Bettors Delight mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 191 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS colt
(from Troublemaker mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 206 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt
(from Dream Away mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 214 - BETTING LINE filly
(from McArdle mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 222 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS filly
(from Cams Card Shark mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 233 - BETTING LINE colt
(from Artsplace mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 236 - WELL SAID colt
(from Aces N Sevens mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 242 - BETTING LINE colt
(from Life Sign mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 247 - BETTING LINE filly
(from Perfect Art mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 250 - BETTING LINE colt
(from Christian Cullen mare)
         
                 
                                           		                                                
 
                                                 
           
Lot 57 - BETTING LINE gelding
(from Trump Casino mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 62 - WESTERN TERROR filly
(from Torado Hanover mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 66 - BETTING LINE colt
(from Safely Kept mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 70 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE filly
(from Art Major mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 79 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE filly
(from Art Major mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 86 - HESTON BLUE CHIP colt
(from Badlands Hanover mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 89 - BETTING LINE colt
(from Rock N Roll Heaven mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 92 - WELL SAID filly
(from Bettors Delight mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 95 - PET ROCK filly
(from What's Next mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 103 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS colt
(from Christian Cullen mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 112 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS colt
(from Western Ideal mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 117 - BETTING LINE filly
(from Blissfull Hall mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 120 - BETTING LINE colt
(from American Ideal mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 123 - BETTING LINE filly
(from Island Fantasy mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 127 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS colt
(from McArdle mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 131 - WELL SAID colt
(from Crouch mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 138 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt
(from Armbro Operative mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 146 - FOUR STARZZZ SHARK colt
(from Western Hanover mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 150 - WESTERN TERROR colt
(from Four Starzzz Shark mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 154 - BETTING LINE colt
(from Courage Under Fire mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 168 - BETTING LINE colt
(from Falcon Seelster mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 170 - BETTING LINE filly
(from Astreos mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 172 - PET ROCK colt
(from Modern Art mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 185 - PET ROCK colt
(from Art Major mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 187 - FOUR STARZZZ SHARK colt
(from Live Or Die mare)
         
                 
 
                                                 
           
Lot 205 - 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Bo Mach too much on front end
31-Jan-2020 14:01 PM NZDT
Four-bagger for Bruce Aldrich
31-Jan-2020 10:01 AM NZDT
JL Cruze keeps rolling along
31-Jan-2020 07:01 AM NZDT
Great battles continue at Cal Expo
31-Jan-2020 07:01 AM NZDT
Big M new post time, new wagering
31-Jan-2020 05:01 AM NZDT
Pocono Downs opening early in 2020
31-Jan-2020 04:01 AM NZDT
2020 IaHHA scholarship recipients named
31-Jan-2020 01:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News