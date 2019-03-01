Day At The Track

Empire's guide to the Sydney sales

07:25 PM 01 Mar 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Empire Stallions, harness racing
Empire Stallions

Sydney offers another opportunity to buy a quality harness racing lot by an Empire sire

You can access the entire catalogue through the APG Logo at the bottom of this page or view an individual pedigree by clicking on the photo - below is a listing of the outstanding colts and fillies available by our exceptional stallions, including more of the first draft by Captaintreacherous and Artspeak yearlings, and a rare Rocknroll Hanover lot.

Lot 301 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUScolt
(from Live Or Die mare)
Lot 308 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREfilly
(from Bettor's Delight mare)
Lot 319 - HESTON BLUE CHIP filly
(from Sportswriter mare)
Lot 324 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUSfilly
(from Armbro Operative mare)
Lot 334 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUScolt
(from Grinfromeartoear mare)
Lot 343 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUScolt
(from Panorama mare)
Lot 348 - WELL SAID colt
(from Safely Kept mare)
Lot 369 - PET ROCK filly
(from Jenna's Beach Boy mare)
Lot 382 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREfilly
(from Bettor's Delight mare)
Lot 387 - FOUR STARZZZ SHARK filly
(from Sokys Atom mare)
Lot 397 - HESTON BLUE CHIP colt
(from Stature mare)
Lot 404 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUSfilly
(from Art Major mare)
Lot 413 - WELL SAID filly
(from Perfect Art mare)
Lot 422 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUSfilly
(from Grinfromeartoear mare)
Lot 432 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUScolt
(from Jeremes Jet mare)
Lot 438 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUScolt
(from Presidential Ball mare)
Lot 440A - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE filly
(from Christian Cullen mare)
Lot 447 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREfilly
(from Bettor's Delight mare)
Lot 460 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUScolt
(from Safely Kept mare)
Lot 470 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUScolt
(from Bettors Delight mare)
Lot 478 - ARTSPEAK colt
(from Presidential Ball mare)
Lot 481 - WELL SAID filly
(from Mach Three mare)
Lot 491 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUScolt
(from Jeremes Jet mare)
Lot 494 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREfilly
(from McArdle mare)
Lot 305 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREcolt
(from Falcon Seelster mare)
Lot 318 - HESTON BLUE CHIP filly
(from Golden Greek mare)
Lot 323 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREcolt
(from Christian Cullen mare)
Lot 328 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREcolt
(from Western Hanover mare)
Lot 336 - WESTERN TERROR colt
(from Northern Luck mare)
Lot 345 - WESTERN TERROR filly
(from Falcon Seelster mare)
Lot 357 - WESTERN TERROR colt
(from Life Sign mare)
Lot 381 - ROCKNROLL HANOVER colt
(from Courage Under Fire mare)
Lot 386 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUSfilly
(from Badlands Hanover mare)
Lot 389 - PET ROCK filly
(from Bettor's Delight mare)
Lot 400 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUScolt
(from Mystical Prince mare)
Lot 412 - WESTERN TERROR colt
(from Mystical Prince mare)
Lot 420 - WESTERN TERROR colt
(from Christian Cullen mare)
Lot 426 - HESTON BLUE CHIP filly
(from Panoramamare)
Lot 435 - PET ROCK colt
(from Western Terror mare)
Lot 439 - WESTERN TERROR colt
(from Courage Under Fire mare)
Lot 445 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREcolt
(from Sportswriter mare)
Lot 451 - WESTERN TERROR filly
(from Mach Three mare)
Lot 469 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUSfilly
(from Troublemaker mare)
Lot 475 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREcolt
(from Bettor's Delight mare)
Lot 480 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUSfilly
(from Art Major mare)
Lot 485 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHEREfilly
(from Bettor's Delight mare)

Other Empire Sired Lots

Lot 302 - ARTSPEAK filly (from Bettor's Delight mare)
Lot 311 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUScolt
(from Life Sign mare)
Lot 313 - HESTON BLUE CHIP filly
(from Four Starzzz Shark mare)
Lot 321 - PET ROCK colt
(from Armbro Operative mare)
Lot 358 - MODERN ART filly
(from Badlands Hanover mare)
Lot 380 - MODERN ART colt
(from Village Jasper mare)
Lot 398 - ARTSPEAK colt
(from Mach Three mare)
Lot 409 - ARTSPEAK colt
(from Riverboat King mare)
Lot 462 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUScolt
(from Badlands Hanover mare)
Lot 463 - FOUR STARZZZ SHARK filly
(from Seahawk Hanover mare)
Lot 476 - PET ROCK colt
(from Village Jasper mare)
Lot 490 - FOUR STARZZZ SHARK filly
(from Courage Under Fire mare)
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Price of gold went up substantially
01-Mar-2019 18:03 PM NZDT
New certified residency program
01-Mar-2019 17:03 PM NZDT
Betabcool N bankroll now over $450,000
01-Mar-2019 13:03 PM NZDT
Co-founder of Hollywood Park passes
01-Mar-2019 09:03 AM NZDT
Bettor's Delight stallion hits big in Minnesota
01-Mar-2019 06:03 AM NZDT
Silverlode puts herself in record books
01-Mar-2019 06:03 AM NZDT
The Meadowlands hit big in February
01-Mar-2019 05:03 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News