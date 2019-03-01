Empire's guide to the Sydney sales

Sydney offers another opportunity to buy a quality harness racing lot by an Empire sire
You can access the entire catalogue through the APG Logo at the bottom of this page or view an individual pedigree by clicking on the photo - below is a listing of the outstanding colts and fillies available by our exceptional stallions, including more of the first draft by Captaintreacherous and Artspeak yearlings, and a rare Rocknroll Hanover lot.
Lot 348 - WELL SAID
colt
(from Safely Kept mare)
Lot 369 - PET ROCK
filly
(from Jenna's Beach Boy mare)
Lot 413 - WELL SAID
filly
(from Perfect Art mare)
Lot 478 - ARTSPEAK
colt
(from Presidential Ball mare)
Lot 481 - WELL SAID
filly
(from Mach Three mare)
Lot 389 - PET ROCK
filly
(from Bettor's Delight mare)
Lot 435 - PET ROCK
colt
(from Western Terror mare)