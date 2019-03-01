Empire's guide to the Sydney sales

Sydney offers another opportunity to buy a quality harness racing lot by an Empire sire

You can access the entire catalogue through the APG Logo at the bottom of this page or view an individual pedigree by clicking on the photo - below is a listing of the outstanding colts and fillies available by our exceptional stallions, including more of the first draft by Captaintreacherous and Artspeak yearlings, and a rare Rocknroll Hanover lot.