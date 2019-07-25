En Solitaire has arrived in New Zealand

Exciting times for Macca Lodge with the arrival today of beautifully bred French stallion En Solitaire , which will stand at the Northern Southland stud for the upcoming season.

“Gee he’s a good looking bugger,” said a delighted Brent McIntyre, as the horse got off the float after his journey from Haras des Trotteurs, in Cardigan (Ballarat), on whose behalf Macca Lodge is standing the horse.

“He’s a real eye-catcher and he’s already attracting a good bit of interest with breeders here.”

En Solitaire, is the first son of super sire Ready Cash to stand in New Zealand and is available to New Zealand breeders for NZ $1500 +GST Pay by March 30 or $2000 + gst (POLF).

Bred on the same Ready Cash-Love You cross as Bold Eagle, sensational 4YO Face Time Bourbon (13 wins from 15 starts), plus three other group winning stallions, Fabulous Wood, Cash And Go and Atlas De Joudes, En Solitaire is from an outstanding sire producing French family.

His dam is a Love You sister to 15 winners, including millionaire Group one winning and producing sire Kaisy Dream.

It is an outstanding pedigree looks a great outcross for New Zealand mares.

En Solitaire was unraced due to injury, and served a small crop of mares in Australia last year, after being imported from France.