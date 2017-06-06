End of an era - Fairfield to hold last meeting

End of an era: Colin Watts at Fairfield Harness Racing Club.

Colin Watts can remember November 23, 1964 like it was yesterday. It was the day the Fairfield Harness Racing Club held its first race meeting.

“It was very exciting. There were 45 bookmakers betting on the trots and 15 on the away meetings,” he said.

“I can remember the excitement. The came in droves – almost 10,000 people.”

On Monday, June 12 the Trot Dome at Fairfield will see racing for the final time when the club hosts the time-honoured JD Watts Memorial meeting – a race named after Colin’s father Jack.

Jack Watts drove Smoke Cloud to win the main race on that first meeting.

It began a long association for the Watts family and Fairfield Harness.

Jack (JD) Watts was one of harness racing’s true pioneers, training and driving several champion horses for more than half a century.

Colin has taken over the reins and developed his own legacy as one of the sport’s best owners, trainers, drivers and administrator and in 2011 was awarded a Harness Racing NSW Living Legend award.

He twice won one of Fairfield’s premier events the Golden Easter Egg as a driver.

Mr Watts’ son Graeme still trains horses at the track daily.

For 90-year-old Colin, who lives a stone’s throw away from the track, he described it as “very disappointing” to see the track close.

The club, which stopped full-time racing on June 28, 2004, will make way for Fairfield Showground’s new sporting and cultural precinct.

“We used to have 31 meetings a year, so when the authorities stopped racing here full time it was the first nail in the coffin and this is the final nail in the coffin,” said Watts, who has been on the Fairfield Harness committee for 60 years.

“I understand why council have done it . It would have been nice to be more involved in the process. We have had a great relationship with council.

“When we came here it was lot of bush and in conjunction with council we have seen a lot of facilities built like the grandstand and lights and we helped establish the markets.

“The end of Fairfield is a sad loss to the industry.”

Mr Watts is hopeful of a big crowd to farewell what he calls the “best half-mile track in NSW” on Monday, June 12.

When asked how he will fill when the final horse crosses the line in the last race?

“I will make sure I have a couple of extra hankies. It will be an emotional day,” he said.

The first race on the eight-race card will start at 11.57am.







+3 Blast from the past - Fairfield Harness Pictures: Club Menangle Archives

Timeline of the Fairfield Harness Racing Club

1954: On November 11 the Fairfield Agricultural and Horticultural Society was formed at a meeting of 11 persons. A 800-metre track was laid out by the Council engineers under Bill Matherson, who was assisted by the NSW Trotting Club staff. Monthly gymkhanas were held.

1956: Running rails and horse stalls were secured from the old Victoria Park racecourse and erected by volunteers, including the late Bill Charlwood. Council then obtained and erected the Ledger Grandstand and exhibition and commercial halls from the old Moorefield racecourse.

1964: The first registered race meeting was run at Fairfield, with Sparkling Chief (Jack Blissett) winning the opening race.

1965: The first Golden Easter Egg for three-year-old fillies was run.

1970: Night racing began.

1976: The first JD Watts Memorial was run.

1982: New grandstand was opened.

2004: The club stops full-time racing.

2014: Club celebrates its 50th Anniversary race meeting.

By Chris Boulous

Reprinted with permission The Fairfield City Champion