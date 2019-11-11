Endeavor pulls the upset in $100,000 feature

FORT WASHINGTON, MD – Pollack Racing LLC’s Endeavor, an 11-1 harness racing longshot, wore down heavily-favored Breeders Crown winner American History down the stretch to win Sunday’s $100,000 Potomac Pace by a neck at Rosecroft.

Driven by Tim Tetrick and trained by Jeff Cullipher, Endeavor, a 6-year-old gelded son of American Ideal , won for the sixth time in 24 starts this year and boosted his career earnings to more than $600,000 after a game, first-over trip.



Dealt A Winner, 16-1 and competing in his fourth Potomac Pace, rallied along the inside to finish second, a neck in front of the 3-5 favorite American History. Dorsoduro Hanover, second behind American History in the Breeders Crown, was fourth. Courtly Choice was fifth and Slick Tony sixth.

Endeavor, who paced the mile 1:49.4, returned $24.60. The exacta paid $145.40.



The Potomac’s eight-horse field went to post with only six behind the gate when 2018 Horse of the Year McWicked (post 7) and This Is The Plan (post 5) both scratched due to sickness. The popular 5-2 favorite, McWicked was scratched due to a fever.

Scoring away from the gate, Dorsoduro Hanover and driver Matt Kakaley went to the front but driver Joe Bongiorno moved American History to the lead around the first turn and went a quarter mile in :27.1 and the half in :54.2. Pacing fourth around the first turn, Tetrick sent Endeavor first-over while American History stopped the teletimer in 1:21 2/5 for three quarters. Despite a game effort by the Breeders Crown winner down the stretch, Endeavor kept grinding toward the leader before overtaking the favorite in the final yards.

“I was hoping Joe (Bongiorno) and Dorsodura would kind of fight it out to the quarter, but I think Matty (Kakaley) was already planning on following Joey’s horse,” Tetrick said.

“It worked out good for me. I was watching Joe’s horse leave the gate and he seemed a little rough-gaited. I thought maybe if I can get to him and pressure him down the backside I can have a little shot at maybe being second or third instead of fourth. My horse is a great, big grinding horse and I wanted to wear him down.



“I was doing all I could to get to him. I was pushing my horse, but that’s the way he likes it.”