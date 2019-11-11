Endeavor upsets in $100,000 Potomac Pace

With the late scratches of both McWicked and This Is The Plan, all eyes were on harness racing favorite American History in the $100,000 Potomac Pace at Rosecroft Raceway Sunday night.

Racing fans were treated to an exciting upset finish as the starting gate pulled away for the start of the ninth race feature.

It was Dorsoduro Hanover (Matt Kakaley) first to show with Dealt A Winner (David Miller) grabbing the pocket spot and American History (Joe Bongiorno) moving up on the outside to the opening quarter mile in :27.1.

American History cleared to the front and led the field to the half mile in :54.2. Then in the backstretch, Endeavor and driver Tim Tetrick) came first-over and starting grinding his way towards the leaders at the three-quarters in 1:21.2.

At the top of the stretch, American History still had a one length lead with Endeavor coming on. Then in a classic stretch drive, Endeavor and Tetrick got by American History and then held off Dealt A Winner to win by a neck in 1:49.4. American History was third by a half length in the three-horse dash to the wire.

Sent off at odds of 11-1, Endeavor posted his sixth win of the season. The six-year-old gelded son of American Ideal is trained by Jeff Cullipher, who co-owns him with Pollack Racing, LLC. He paid $24.60 to win.