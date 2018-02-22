Day At The Track

€80,000 Prix de Noirmoutier at Enghien

01:46 PM 22 Feb 2018 NZDT
Ducato Bourbon
Le Trot Photo

February 21, 2018 - Today’s Pick5 featured Prix de Noirmoutier (purse €80,000, 2875 meters, 12 starters) at Enghien went to the 23/1 outsider Ducato Bourbon (5m Love You-Kamera Bourbon) that returned to winning ways timed in 1.15.1kr for harness racing driver Adrien Lamy.

Franck Leblanc trains Ducato for Ecurie Siray.

His breeder was SARL Haras Saint Martin.

6.1/1 Doctuer d’Erable (5g Ganymede-Rue d’Erable) was a close second for David Thomain and trainer J.P. Thomain, ahead of 1.4/1 favorite Desperado (5m Kesaco Phedo-Sirella) handled by J-M Bazire who trains for Mlle. Megali Moureaux.

C4 - GRAND PRIX DE PARIS 400 000€

Groupe I - Attelé - 4150m
European Trotting Masters Series 2018
Course Internationale
 

Engaged are below with trainer:

Captain Sparrow, Luc Roelens

Diablo du Noyer, Wm. Bigeon

Vebezia de Mai, F. Blot-Cariot

Apollon de Kacy, J. Westholm

Cash Gamble, P. Billard

Call Me Keeper, D. Reden

Best Of Jets, J.M. Beaudouin

Briac Dark, Th. Duvaldestin

Carat Williams, S. Guarato

Ave Avis, J-M Bazire

Bilibili, L.C. Abrivard

Django Riff, P. Allaire

Akim du Cap Vert, F. Anne

Belina Josselyn, J-M Bazire

Bird Parker, P. Allaire

Thomas H. Hicks

 

 

