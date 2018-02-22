€80,000 Prix de Noirmoutier at Enghien

February 21, 2018 - Today’s Pick5 featured Prix de Noirmoutier (purse €80,000, 2875 meters, 12 starters) at Enghien went to the 23/1 outsider Ducato Bourbon (5m Love You-Kamera Bourbon) that returned to winning ways timed in 1.15.1kr for harness racing driver Adrien Lamy.
Franck Leblanc trains Ducato for Ecurie Siray.
His breeder was SARL Haras Saint Martin.
6.1/1 Doctuer d’Erable (5g Ganymede-Rue d’Erable) was a close second for David Thomain and trainer J.P. Thomain, ahead of 1.4/1 favorite Desperado (5m Kesaco Phedo-Sirella) handled by J-M Bazire who trains for Mlle. Megali Moureaux.
C4 - GRAND PRIX DE PARIS 400 000€
Groupe I - Attelé - 4150m
European Trotting Masters Series 2018
Course Internationale
Engaged are below with trainer:
Captain Sparrow, Luc Roelens
Diablo du Noyer, Wm. Bigeon
Vebezia de Mai, F. Blot-Cariot
Apollon de Kacy, J. Westholm
Cash Gamble, P. Billard
Call Me Keeper, D. Reden
Best Of Jets, J.M. Beaudouin
Briac Dark, Th. Duvaldestin
Carat Williams, S. Guarato
Ave Avis, J-M Bazire
Bilibili, L.C. Abrivard
Django Riff, P. Allaire
Akim du Cap Vert, F. Anne
Belina Josselyn, J-M Bazire
Bird Parker, P. Allaire
Thomas H. Hicks