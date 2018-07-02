Uza Josselyn sets Enghien speed mile mark

Uza Josselyn and driver Alexandre Abrivard rewrite the France once mile race record with a 1:50.6 triumph at Enghien.

The Saturday Enghien, France superb harness racing card led off with the Prix St. Martin (purse 55,000 euro, 2875 meters, 11 starters) and the 1.15.7kr timed Italian winner was 5.4/1 Zaniah Bi (3f Equinox Bi-Fendi Bi) with Gabriele Gelormini up for Edwin Legas training for Azienda Agricola Biasuzzi.

The 7.4/1 Fable du Plessis (3f Neutron du Cebe) was second for P.Ph. Ploquin, and third was 32/1 Flicka Luxaxelo (3f Mourotais) for driver Franck Ouvrie.

The Prix l’Observatoire (prse 55.000 euro, 2150 meters, 15 starters) went to 1.12.1kr timed and 4.8/1 Capraio (6g Coktail Jet-Une de Bussy) for driver Franck Ouvrie, trainer Rene Aebischer and Ecurie Rhythm & Blues.

The 5/2 United Love (5m Conway Hall-Dolly Kronos) was next for David Thomain and trainer Hans Bot, with 39/1 MY King Of Cash (6g Ready Cash-Inside Broline) third for Gabriele Gelormini. Token Bi (6f Equinox Bi) took fourth for Alexandre Abrivard, trainer Edwin Legas and Azienda Agricola Biasuzzi, this team a winner earlier.

The Saturday Q+ was the Prix Roussillon (purse 48.000 euro, 16 starters, 2150 meters) with a narrow score to 1.12.9kr timed and 15/1 odds Balzac de Sauvigne (7g Lontzac).

Michel Lenoir drove and trains the winner that setoff a 25,296 euro exact order payoff. 6.9/1 Romi Mms (8f Turbo Sund) was a game second for J.Ph. Monclin, owner Mitja Slavic (SLO) and trainer Philippe Billard. The 3/1 Azur des Caillons (8m Quaker Jet) was third for trainer/driver Matthieu Abrivard. 3.7/1 Baileyse and 6.2/1 Angelo Am completed the Q+ top five.

The day’s featured Gr. II Prix Washington (purse 120,000 euro, 1609 meters, 12 starters) produced a track and France mile record 1.08.7kr (1:50.60) by the 3/1 winning Uza Josselyn (7f Love You-Teza Josselyn).

Alexandre Abrivard reined the winner for trainer Rene Aebischer and Ecurie Rhythm & Blues. She now has 17 career wins ion 29 starts for 824,924 euro earned.

Uza led and the start and parked 1.2/1 favorite Un Mec d’Heripre (10m Orlando Vici) with Franck Nivard up.

Eventually she let Un Mec pass after a brutal struggle and the emerged at top of stretch to put the rival away to easily hold off 15/1 Dijon (5m Ganymede) with Romain Derieux up, and 5.9/1 Amiral Sacha (8m Ganymede) reined by Gabriele Gelormini. Un Mec salvaged fourth ahead of 10/1 Billie de Montfort (7f Jasmin de Flore) with David Thomain driving.

Un Mec has career earning of almost 1.9 million euro and Billie has over 1.6 million euro on her card.

Sunday action in France includes the eighth Trophee Vert led with Bugsy Malone the favporite despite a 50 meter handicap.