Enoch 1 of 4 winners for Page

DAYTON, OH. - Enoch made the most of his second start at Hollywood Dayton Raceway on Saturday (Dec. 16), cruising to a harness racing victory in the $18,500 Open Handicap Pace in 1:51.1.

Driver Chris Page fired the 4-year-old son of Panspacificflight from the gate and other than momentarily relenting to My Hero Ron (Tyler Smith) nearing the :27 quarter mile mark controlled the pace the rest of the way. Posting subsequent fractions of :56.1 and 1:23.2 before tacking on the :27.4 final split, Enoch held My Hero Ron at bay while Starlite Kid (Trevor Smith) and Night Pro (Dale Decker) dead-heated for third in the weekly feature race.

Dispatched at 8-5 odds, Enoch paid $5.20 to win with the exacta returning $41.80.

Enoch now has 15 career wins and $166,590 in earnings. He is trained by Ron Burke for Burke Racing, Weaver Bruscemi, P Collura and Frank Baldachino.

Page had three earlier winners on the Saturday program, including Burke stablemate Endeavors Pride who captured a $20,000 claimer in 1:52.2. His other trips to the winner's circle were with Rolling Going Gone for trainer Doug Hinklin and Vandy's Magic from the Steve Carter barn.

Gregg Keidel