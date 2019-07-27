Enter to buy Gold Cup & Saucer hopeful

GUELPH, ON -- TheStable.ca - horse racing's fastest growing fractional ownership operation and the largest harness racing stable in Canada - is exclusively offering PEI residents the opportunity to purchase a one-percent share of its Guardian Gold Cup & Saucer hopeful Brave World.



Brave World is a career winner of $255,000, including $56,000 earned in 2019 while racing for trainer Richard Moreau. The five-year-old pacer has won 20 races (including five wins this year) and has finished in the top three in 41 of his 100 career starts. His most recent win was by a nose at Woodbine-Mohawk Park on July 13 in a new career best of 1:51.



Brave World will race in one of the $12,500 trials on August 10 or 12 at Red Shores Charlottetown Driving Park. If he advances to the $20,000 Consolation, it will be raced on August 16. If he advances to the $60,000 final, it will be raced on August 17. Following his PEI starts, Brave World will return to the barn of Richard Moreau and race in Ontario, but owners will continue to be clients of TheStable.ca.



There are 15 one-percent shares of Brave World available exclusively for PEI residents. Each share is priced at $654 CAD plus HST. Contestants must agree to pay this purchase price, plus monthly bills and incidentals, until such time they elect to sell their share. A full list of conditions can be found online in the entry form in the link below.





Entries close at 1:00 p.m. ADT on July 31/19. Fifteen winners will be drawn and announced by 3:00 p.m. ADT on July 31/19. Winners must purchase their share and acquire licensing by Monday, August 5/19.



*This contest is only available to residents of PEI. One entry per person. Must be 18+ to enter.



To enter by July 31/19 at 3:00 p.m. ADT: www.thestable.ca/goldcup

