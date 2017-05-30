Enterprise remains unbeaten

Harness racing three-year-old trotting colts held center court during New York Sire Stakes at Vernon Downs.

Enterprise (Brian Sears) is now four for four in his career after his biggest test yet ($39,900). The Chapter Seven colt jumped out to the lead but soon found himself in the pocket trailing Money Macintosh (Andy Miller). Enterprise ($2.90) found himself locked in the box at the three-quarter mark trapped in by Cresurrey (Trond Smedshammer) and Swell Cap (Corey Callahan).

Cresurrey would tire in the stretch giving Sears an opening to guide Enterprise out of the pocket, looking like he was shot out of a cannon. Owned by Courent Inc. and trained by Marcus Melander, Enterprise would win by an open length in 1:53.4 holding off Swell Chap who finished second and Meetmeinthemiddle (Jason Bartlett) who was third.

Sears would have another New York Sire Stakes victory ($39,200) winning the first division with Stick With Me Kid ( Deweycheatumnhowe ). Stick With Me Kid ($7.00) would jump out to a three length lead and play catch me if you can. Owned by Paul Fontaine, Ashlee Allyn with Donna Bonno and trained by George Ducharme the 3 year-old would win in 1:54.0.

The favorite Bill's Man (Corey Callahan) would come on late but fall a length short to finish second. Top Flight Angel (Andy Miller) would be third.

In the other New York State Sire Stakes race ($39,900), Devious Man (Andy Miller) won his sophomore debut. Owned by Stoy Inc. and Andy Miller Stable Inc while trained by Julie Miller, the 3 year-old colt found himself in third at the halfway point. Miller would then go first over just before three-quarters taking the lead in the stretch. Devious Man (Credit Winner) won the New York State Sire Stakes Final as a 2 year-old in 2016. Devious man ($3.20) had all he could do to hold-off Lord Cromwell (Jason Bartlett) in deep stretch. Aces And Eights (Dan Daley) finished third.

Due to lack of horses, Vernon will not race Thursday (June 1). They will resume on Friday (June 2) at 6:45 pm.

For more information go to www.vernondowns.com

John Horne for Vernon Downs.