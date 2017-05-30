Day At The Track

Enterprise remains unbeaten

02:58 PM 30 May 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Enterprise Stick With Me Kid Devious Man
Enterprise
Foto Won Photo
Stick With Me Kid
Foto Won Photo
Devious Man
Foto Won Photo

Harness racing three-year-old trotting colts held center court during New York Sire Stakes at Vernon Downs.

Enterprise (Brian Sears) is now four for four in his career after his biggest test yet ($39,900). The Chapter Seven colt jumped out to the lead but soon found himself in the pocket trailing Money Macintosh (Andy Miller). Enterprise ($2.90) found himself locked in the box at the three-quarter mark trapped in by Cresurrey (Trond Smedshammer) and Swell Cap (Corey Callahan).

Cresurrey would tire in the stretch giving Sears an opening to guide Enterprise out of the pocket, looking like he was shot out of a cannon. Owned by Courent Inc. and trained by Marcus Melander, Enterprise would win by an open length in 1:53.4 holding off Swell Chap who finished second and Meetmeinthemiddle (Jason Bartlett) who was third.

Sears would have another New York Sire Stakes victory ($39,200) winning the first division with Stick With Me Kid (Deweycheatumnhowe). Stick With Me Kid ($7.00) would jump out to a three length lead and play catch me if you can. Owned by Paul Fontaine, Ashlee Allyn with Donna Bonno and trained by George Ducharme the 3 year-old would win in 1:54.0.

The favorite Bill's Man (Corey Callahan) would come on late but fall a length short to finish second. Top Flight Angel (Andy Miller) would be third.

In the other New York State Sire Stakes race ($39,900), Devious Man (Andy Miller) won his sophomore debut. Owned by Stoy Inc. and Andy Miller Stable Inc while trained by Julie Miller, the 3 year-old colt found himself in third at the halfway point. Miller would then go first over just before three-quarters taking the lead in the stretch. Devious Man (Credit Winner) won the New York State Sire Stakes Final as a 2 year-old in 2016. Devious man ($3.20) had all he could do to hold-off Lord Cromwell (Jason Bartlett) in deep stretch. Aces And Eights (Dan Daley) finished third.

Due to lack of horses, Vernon will not race Thursday (June 1). They will resume on Friday (June 2) at 6:45 pm.

For more information go to www.vernondowns.com

John Horne for Vernon Downs.

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Big afternoon for Kyle Spagnola
30-May-2017 15:05 PM NZST
Greg Merton wins six at Plainridge Park
30-May-2017 14:05 PM NZST
Enterprise remains unbeaten
30-May-2017 14:05 PM NZST
Arque Hanover prevails
30-May-2017 14:05 PM NZST
Believe This Bob takes feature
30-May-2017 13:05 PM NZST
Big stakes at Harrah’s Philadelphia
29-May-2017 23:05 PM NZST
AllmyX’sLiveNTexas steals the show
29-May-2017 22:05 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News