Entries Open for 2021 National Yearling Sale

Entries for New Zealand Bloodstock’s 2021 National Standardbred Yearling Sale are now open with the Sale taking place next summer at Karaka and Christchurch from Sunday 14 February to Wednesday 17 February.

The performances of the New Zealand-bred standardbred on a world stage are enviable with kiwis showing immense courage, durability and strength. With the oldest NZB graduates just two years of age and with limited racing opportunities, they have already claimed three Group One features across Australasia.

The 2020 Sale continued the successful trend from the inaugural sale, with a strong median and increasing average delivering a turnover of $12.3 million, with 22 yearlings selling for $100,000 or more at the close of selling.

With the development of online technology, vendors and consignors now have the luxury of entering their yearlings through the online NZB portal, an efficient and straightforward format popular among the thoroughbred participants.

And while buyers flock from around the world to Karaka and Christchurch for this iconic event, online bidding technology will be available for those who may be unable to attend due to travel restrictions.

NZB Director & Operations Manager, James Jennings, is hopeful that the Australians will be here in force should a trans-Tasman bubble be opened by the end of this year.

“The results of this year’s Sale confirmed the strong demand for our quality New Zealand-bred horses,” commented Jennings.

“While our local buying bench is significant, it is extremely important to have the presence of their Australian counterparts at the sales. So to have travel resume across the Tasman as soon as possible will be encouraging for the sales.

“The success of the recent All Age Sale online has shown that buyers see the digital platform as a viable forum of trading horses, yet the desire to conduct onsite auctions has not diminished with buyers still wanting the opportunity to inspect horses in the flesh.

“We see the live auction supported by the online bidding platform as being the best solution, offering options to buyers depending on their circumstances.

“Thanks must go to the vendors for their continued support of the Sale and we are pleased to have the online portal available for the entry process this year, an outstanding tool for our thoroughbred clients that I expect will be well received by our standardbred clients too.”

Sale dates and venues as follows:

Auckland Parade at Karaka: Sunday 14 February 2021

Auckland Sale of Pacers & Trotters: Monday 15 February 2021

Christchurch Parade & Sale of Trotters: Tuesday 16 February 2021

Christchurch Sale of Pacers: Wednesday 17 February 2021

The Sale will also see the third yearling intake of NZB Standardbred Harness Million Sales Race Series to go through the ring, making them eligible for the Series nomination. The Series one-off payment structure is popular amongst owners and trainers with many looking forward to the first raceday for Series 1 horses this September.

To nominate your yearlings for the Sale, please visit NZB’s online portal at standardbred.portal.nzb.co.nz. For full instructions on how to use the online entry portal, click here or contact Grant Inglis (+64 6 260 3424 or email grant.inglis@nzb.co.nz).

Entries close 5pm Friday 31 July 2020.