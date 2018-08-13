Day At The Track

Entries for $200,000 Prix DEte due Tuesday

01:50 AM 14 Aug 2018 NZST
Trois-Rivieres, QC - Entries for the fifth revival of the Prix D'Ete race at the Hippodrome 3R are due by 11:00 am Tuesday morning.

The Prix D'Ete purse is $200,000 and will be held on Sunday, August 19. The race is restricted to only four-year-old pacers that have made all three of the prior sustaining payments.

There are no supplement entries allowed in the Prix D'Ete and Lasix is not allowed in the province of Quebec. The race is sponsored by the Quebec Jockey Club.

The drawing of post position the Prix D'Ete will be done live at the Hippodrome 3R Tuesday evening after the fourth race on the wagering card.

For more information on the Prix D'Ete race please contact Murielle Thomassin at mthomassin@clubjockeyduquebec.com or Steven Wolf at stevenwolf1956@gmail.com.

Includes Video
