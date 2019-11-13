Entries in for Fall Freshman Final Four

East Rutherford, NJ - Entries were taken at The Meadowlands this morning for the Fall Freshman Final Four Grand Circuit stakes. With ten or fewer horses declared in three of the four races, eliminations became unnecessary for those and all horses that were entered in those harness racing stakes will move directly to the final.

Only the Three Diamonds filly pace with a dozen declared will require a single elimination. The stakes conditions call for byes to be offered the the leading money winners and the connections of Lyon's Sentinel and Looksgoodinaromper accepted direct passage into the final.

The remaining ten fillies will race in a $20,000 elimination on Saturday night with the top eight finishers in the official order of finish joining those that accepted the bye in final.

Those finals will be raced on Saturday, November 23 along with the TVG Finals as part of a $2.8 million stakes card.

Here are the horses entered for all divisions of the stakes, listed alphabetically.

The $411,000 Three Diamonds Final (12):

Baby Your The Best

Hen Party

JK Finendandy

JK First Lady

Looksgoodinaromper*

Lyons Sentinel*

Marloe Hanover

Perfect Storm

Rapunzel Blue Chip

Rocknificent

Shouldabeenatd

The Bethinator

*Accepted bye into the final

$401,850 Governor's Cup (6)

Captain Groovy

Cattlewash

Father Nuno

Lake Charles

Mac's Big Boy

Papi Rob Hanover

$475,100 Goldsmith Maid (8)

Common Sense S

Hall Of Am S

Musclesandmascara

Queen Of The Hill

Senorita Rita

Sister Sledge

Tricky Sister

Winter Olympics

$505,000 Valley Victory (10)

Amigo Volo

Book Seven

Chestnut Hill

EL Ideal

Moveoutofmyway K

Patriarch Hanover

Ready For Moni

Rome Pays Off

Southwind Fulton

St Martins