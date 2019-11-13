Entries in for Fall Freshman Final Four

East Rutherford, NJ - Entries were taken at The Meadowlands this morning for the Fall Freshman Final Four Grand Circuit stakes. With ten or fewer horses declared in three of the four races, eliminations became unnecessary for those and all horses that were entered in those harness racing stakes will move directly to the final.
Only the Three Diamonds filly pace with a dozen declared will require a single elimination. The stakes conditions call for byes to be offered the the leading money winners and the connections of Lyon's Sentinel and Looksgoodinaromper accepted direct passage into the final.
The remaining ten fillies will race in a $20,000 elimination on Saturday night with the top eight finishers in the official order of finish joining those that accepted the bye in final.
Those finals will be raced on Saturday, November 23 along with the TVG Finals as part of a $2.8 million stakes card.
Here are the horses entered for all divisions of the stakes, listed alphabetically.
The $411,000 Three Diamonds Final (12):
Baby Your The Best
Hen Party
JK Finendandy
JK First Lady
Looksgoodinaromper*
Lyons Sentinel*
Marloe Hanover
Perfect Storm
Rapunzel Blue Chip
Rocknificent
Shouldabeenatd
The Bethinator
*Accepted bye into the final
$401,850 Governor's Cup (6)
Captain Groovy
Cattlewash
Father Nuno
Lake Charles
Mac's Big Boy
Papi Rob Hanover
$475,100 Goldsmith Maid (8)
Common Sense S
Hall Of Am S
Musclesandmascara
Queen Of The Hill
Senorita Rita
Sister Sledge
Tricky Sister
Winter Olympics
$505,000 Valley Victory (10)
Amigo Volo
Book Seven
Chestnut Hill
EL Ideal
Moveoutofmyway K
Patriarch Hanover
Ready For Moni
Rome Pays Off
Southwind Fulton
St Martins
by Nick Salvi, for The Meadowlands