Entries sought for 2018 International Media Awards

Standardbred Canada is calling for entries for the 2019 International Media Awards competition which is a component of the World Trotting Conference to be held in Sweden this May.

No cash prizes are associated with the awards and no entry fees are required.

Competition will be held in nine categories, and the programs, advertisements, or photos must have been published, originally broadcast or otherwise distributed between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2018 on a broadcast station, cable system, website, newspaper or magazine in Canada during that time.

A single submission per entrant will be eligible in a category.

Entries should be received at Standardbred Canada not later than noon (EST) on Friday, March 8. All entries should include a cover letter with the name, address, phone number, and email address of the producer, author or photographer, and the name of the station, cable system, or publication on or in which it appeared, along with the date of broadcast/publication.

Send entries to:

Kathy Wade Vlaar

Standardbred Canada

2150 Meadowvale Blvd.

Mississauga, ON

L5N 6R6

Please direct any questions, via email, to kwvlaar@standardbredcanada.ca.

The categories are as follows:

BEST NEWS ARTICLE

For articles written 'on deadline' about 'breaking' events, including reporting about races, racing industry happenings and so forth, and published in daily or weekly newspapers or online publications. Please send an electronic word doc or pdf version of the article.

BEST MAGAZINE ARTICLE

For 'long-form' articles written as 'features' and published online or in magazines. Please send an electronic word doc or pdf version of the article.

BEST PHOTOGRAPHY

Photos, not enhanced by any computer-aided special effects, other than those used to clarify the subject matter contained in the photograph; must be submitted as an 8-inch by 10-inch print, and / or a high resolution digital version of the photo (minimum 300 dpi jpeg file).

BEST PRINTED OR WEB-BASED ADVERTISEMENT

For advertisements promoting races, breeding services and any other product, service or activity related to the sport of harness racing or Standardbred horses. Please send an electronic pdf version of the ad.

BEST VIDEO OR FILM (ONLINE VIDEO INCLUDED) ADVERTISEMENT

Video or film-based advertisements for racing, breeding or any other product or service related to the standardbred industry. Please send a DVD or provide a link via email to the video/film and provide a short summary of what the submission is about.

BEST TELEVISION PROGRAM OR DOCUMENTARY (ONLINE OR BROADCAST)

For programs that air on broadcast or the internet, whether long or short-form that do not include advertising content. Please send a DVD or provide a link via email to the program and provide a short summary of what the submission is about.

BEST POSTER

For printed posters used to promote racing, breeding or any other industry-related activity, product or service. Please mail the actual poster and email an electronic pdf version.

BEST WEBSITE

For publications, organizations or non-commercial entities that appear on the internet. Please provide the url and jpeg of a screen shot from the home page.

BEST SOCIAL MEDIA

For demonstrated excellence in social media usage and innovation.

Please include date of broadcast / publishing for your country’s entry if not visible on the file.