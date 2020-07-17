With entries to Nutrien’s inaugural sale closing this week, numbers look on track for a catalogue of around 270 trotting and pacing yearlings that will go under the hammer over the weekend of 10th and 11th of April 2021.

The sale will be held at the impressive Inglis – Oakland’s Junction Complex, with horses expected to be on hand from Thursday 8th. Nutrien plans to take full advantage of the fantastic facilities and areas with a sale parade and welcome function planned for Friday 9th April.

Mark Barton, the General Manager of Nutrien Equine Standardbred, has been impressed by the industry in welcoming Nutriens entry into the harness racing sales arena. “It is a privilege to offer a catalogue of horses in one sale of this quality. We want to celebrate the event with the industry and can’t wait until April next year comes around.”

“We are impressed with the way the industry has adapted to the challenges that they have faced in recent time, it shows the resilience of the people that are involved and I think our sale event will be a great place for all to celebrate the industry and the sport of Harness Racing.”

Catalogues for the Nutrien sale will be available in December 2019, with their interactive online catalogue expected around November. Nutrien’s Mark Barton commented – “We have developed our online catalogue over the past few years for our performance horse sales, which allows vendors to regularly update information about their sale horses as more results come to hand for their sale horses. Buyers simply “Follow” the horses of interest in the online catalogue and a text will be sent to them every time new information is added to that horse” – Mr Barton said.

“Over the coming months we are looking to follow the progress of as many of these sale horses as we can, giving potential buyers as much information as we can about all these young horses as they are prepped for sale.”

Since the announcement of the support from Haras Des Trouters, who have underpinned the 2023 Victorian based Nutrien race series with $150,000, they have had a lot of interest in how many and what Trotting yearlings are going to be on offer. “With the support of Haras Des Troutters, we will see these trotting yearlings able to chase $125,000 as three year olds, which is really exciting for the sport and offers really good odds to buyers looking to secure a Trotting yearling from the sale” – Mr Barton said.

The Nutrien team have also last week announced their intention to conduct an online ‘Ready to Run’ sale with horses offered tracks in both NSW & Victoria to breeze up these young horses, with around 25 – 30 horses targeted for what they plan to be an annual sale event.

For more visit the Nutrien Equine website www.nutrienequine.com.au or call Mark Barton on 0419 488 256