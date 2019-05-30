Day At The Track

Eolia de Houelle Wins GrII monte

04:08 AM 30 May 2019 NZST
Eolia de Houelle,Harness racing
Eolia de Houelle
LeTrot photo
The 5.5/1 Eolia de Houelle (5f Goetmals Wood-Sawasde de Houelle) took the featured harness racing Gr. II monte Prix Victor Cavey (purse 100,000€, 2850 meters, 10 starters) at Paris-Vincennes.
 
Anthony Barrier was the jockey for breeder/trainer Franck Leblanc as the winner was timed in 1.13.5kr in this her seventh career win in 31 starts, now for 290,260€ earned. 5/2 Evangelina Blue (5f Speedy Blue) took second money for Mathieu Mottier and owner/trainer J.Ph. Mary. 13/1 Etoile de Bruyere (5f Kenor de Cosse) was third ahead of 15/1 Exotica de Retiz and 1.7/1 favorite Etonnant.
 
On the undercard was the Prix Talitha (purse 56,000€, 2200 meters, 14 starters all three year olds) and the 1.15.2kr timed winner was 2.6/1 Godfather (3m Village Mystic-Horsaca) reined by Eric Raffin for breeder/trainer Tony LeBeller and owner Mauricette De Sousa, the recent Elitloppet winning owner.
 

Godfather                    -LeTrot photo
 
Godfather won for second time in an 11 race career. 2.9/1 Golfe Juan (3m Jam Pridem) took second with Yoann Lebourgeois up and 3.3/1 Giuliano (3m Prodigious) was third with Matthieu Abrivard in the irons.

 

Thomas H. Hicks

