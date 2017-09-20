Equine Guelph has changed the lives of thousands of horse owners and horses, providing evidence-based, online educational pathways to learning.
Equine Guelph thanks the organizations and families providing support to educate future industry professionals to be champions for the health and welfare of horses.
|Roger L’Heureux Memorial Equine Award
The Roger L’Heureux Memorial Equine Award has been established in loving memory of Roger L’Heureux by David L’Heureux and Crystal Fountains Inc.
Roger was a Standardbred driver, trainer and groom, racing primarily at Flamboro Downs. Roger was the son of Ephraim L'Heureux, a Standardbred driver, who won the first Maple Leaf Trot at Woodbine in 1950.
The successful recipient of the Roger L’Heureux Memorial Equine Award will receive two online courses through Equine Guelph valued at $549 each (Certificates are available in Equine Science, Equine Welfare and Equine Business – six courses complete the certificate).
Applicants for this award can be individuals employed in the Standardbred sector as either a Groom or Trainer in Ontario or Canada or University of Guelph student. Preference will be given to industry professionals.
Selection will be based on a demonstrated love of horses, commitment to horse welfare and the Standardbred racing sector, and a desire to learn more about horses and shows.
Apply by email to eginfo@uoguelph.ca in the form of a 250-word letter explaining why you are deserving of the award, and provide reference to your work and/or passion for the Standardbred racing sector.
Deadline for entries is November 27.
The Equine Guelph Selection Committee will announce a winner December 6.
|The Stuart Stocks Memorial Equine Award
Racing Industry Scholarship for Two Equine Guelph Courses
The Stuart Stocks Memorial Equine Award has been created by the Stocks family in memory of their beloved brother, son and uncle, Mr. Stuart Stocks. Stuart Stocks was born in Sheffield England in 1957. He struggled throughout his life with a multitude of medical issues, but had a dry sense of humour and zest for life. His love of horses started at an early age.
Although Stuart never rode a horse, or laid a bet, he followed the world's top horses and loved to watch the races on television. Stuart could tell you anything about racehorses. It wasn't until after his death that detailed hand written notes he had made throughout his life were found – a testament to his love of horses and horse racing.
The successful candidate of the Stuart Stocks Memorial Equine Award will receive two online courses through Equine Guelph valued at $549 each (Certificates are available in Equine Science, Equine Welfare and Equine Business – six courses complete the certificate).
To be eligible to apply, you currently must be a Groom in the racing industry with a valid Groom licence for horse racing in Ontario.
The Groom who best demonstrates his/her love of horses, commitment to the horse racing industry, sincere desire to learn more about horses and shows commitment to horse welfare will be selected.
Apply by email to eginfo@uoguelph.ca with a 250 - 500 word explanation by November 15, 2017 of why you are deserving of the award along with a reference letter from one of the following: Current Racing Employer, Past Racing Employer or Racing Industry Professional.
|Virginia L. Gray Memorial Bursary
Virginia L. Gray dedicated 38 years of her life to the University community until her retirement in 2007 as Director, Office of Open Learning. Virginia's innovative approach to education positioned the University of Guelph to become an international leader in continuing and distance education. Virginia was committed to eliminating barriers to education and to supporting students who had a desire to advance their academic and career goals through education. Family, friends and colleagues of Virginia Gray have established and contributed to the Virginia L. Gray Memorial Bursary as a tribute to her exemplary work.
Established by faculty, staff and friends of Open Learning. These funds are intended to provide support for non-degree students that are enrolled in an Open Learning Program (courses, certificates, and diplomas) in need of financial assistance.
Students interested in enrolling in an Open Learning and Educational Support continuing education or Open Learning program course are eligible to apply. Applicants must be Canadian citizens or Permanent residents. Applications will be reviewed on January 30th and July 30th for upcoming course offerings. Applications must include a letter outlining financial need and academic goals, and must include supporting documentation. Students may receive the bursary only once.
More information can be found at: opened.uoguelph.ca/en/students/financial-assistance.asp
Qualification(s): Canadian citizens or permanent residents with the greatest financial need.
Submission Address Please send bursary applications to:
Bursary Award Committee Open Learning and Educational Support
University of Guelph Johnston Hall, Room 160 Guelph, ON N1G 2W1