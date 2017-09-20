Roger L'Heureux Memorial Equine Award

Virginia L. Gray dedicated 38 years of her life to the University community until her retirement in 2007 as Director, Office of Open Learning. Virginia's innovative approach to education positioned the University of Guelph to become an international leader in continuing and distance education. Virginia was committed to eliminating barriers to education and to supporting students who had a desire to advance their academic and career goals through education. Family, friends and colleagues of Virginia Gray have established and contributed to the Virginia L. Gray Memorial Bursary as a tribute to her exemplary work. Established by faculty, staff and friends of Open Learning. These funds are intended to provide support for non-degree students that are enrolled in an Open Learning Program (courses, certificates, and diplomas) in need of financial assistance. Students interested in enrolling in an Open Learning and Educational Support continuing education or Open Learning program course are eligible to apply. Applicants must be Canadian citizens or Permanent residents. Applications will be reviewed on January 30th and July 30th for upcoming course offerings. Applications must include a letter outlining financial need and academic goals, and must include supporting documentation. Students may receive the bursary only once. More information can be found at: opened.uoguelph.ca/en/students/financial-assistance.asp Qualification(s): Canadian citizens or permanent residents with the greatest financial need. Submission Address Please send bursary applications to: Bursary Award Committee Open Learning and Educational Support University of Guelph Johnston Hall, Room 160 Guelph, ON N1G 2W1