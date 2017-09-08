Day At The Track

Ontario Racing Industry Survey results

06:00 AM 08 Sep 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Ontario Racing, Harness Racing
Ontario Racing
The 2016 Ontario Racing Industry Survey results are in and over 70% of the respondents agreed that the industry would benefit from education/training opportunities for both grooms and trainers.
 
In a first of its kind survey: grooms, trainers, owners and other stakeholders from all three sectors of the Ontario racing industry were asked for feedback to direct future research, education/training programs and outreach efforts to maintain and improve racehorse health and well-being in Ontario.
 
Nearly 60% of respondents reported sickness as the number one most common reason their horses perform poorly in races.
 
The top three health issues of concern to the racehorse industry are:  1) Respiratory, 2) injuries 
3) gut issues
 
 
Equine Guelph is the horse owners' and care givers' Centre at the University of Guelph. It is a unique partnership dedicated to the health and well-being of horses, supported and overseen by equine industry groups. Equine Guelph is the epicentre for academia, industry and government - for the good of the equine industry as a whole. For further information, visit www.EquineGuelph.ca. 
 
by Jackie Bellamy-Zions  
 
Equine Guelph, 50 McGilvray St, Guelph, Ontario N1G 2W1 Canada
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Remembering Brandywine Raceway Friday
08-Sep-2017 06:09 AM NZST
Pre-Jug Party charity auction
08-Sep-2017 05:09 AM NZST
Little Brown Jug future wager - Now open!
08-Sep-2017 05:09 AM NZST
First-year pacing fillies in NYSS at Batavia
08-Sep-2017 01:09 AM NZST
Top Little Brown Jug contenders - Week #5
07-Sep-2017 15:09 PM NZST
Batavia Downs track record broken
07-Sep-2017 15:09 PM NZST
Wind Of The North rebounds
07-Sep-2017 15:09 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News