The 2016 Ontario Racing Industry Survey results are in and over 70% of the respondents agreed that the industry would benefit from education/training opportunities for both grooms and trainers.

In a first of its kind survey: grooms, trainers, owners and other stakeholders from all three sectors of the Ontario racing industry were asked for feedback to direct future research, education/training programs and outreach efforts to maintain and improve racehorse health and well-being in Ontario.

Nearly 60% of respondents reported sickness as the number one most common reason their horses perform poorly in races.

The top three health issues of concern to the racehorse industry are: 1) Respiratory, 2) injuries

3) gut issues

Equine Guelph is the horse owners' and care givers' Centre at the University of Guelph. It is a unique partnership dedicated to the health and well-being of horses, supported and overseen by equine industry groups. Equine Guelph is the epicentre for academia, industry and government - for the good of the equine industry as a whole. For further information, visit www.EquineGuelph.ca.

by Jackie Bellamy-Zions