Groupe tests at Vincennes

December 23, 2016 - Monas Invercote took today’s Quinte+ Prix d’Amboise (purse €55,000, 2700 meters, 18 starters) at Paris-Vincennes. Harness racing trainer Bjorn Goop teamed the 1.14.9kr timed winner for Stall Timotej AB and Berglin Ove. Monas Invercote (7f Viking Kronos -Monas Speranza) was off at 52.3/1 odds. 39.5/1 Alexane d’Urzy (f Coktail Jet -Oree Bourbon) was second with Alexandre Abrivard up for trainer L.Cl. Abrivard. 9.2/1 Voice Dream (7f Love You -Lovely de Paris) took third for David Thomain and trainer Fabrice Souloy. 5.5/1 Radysin America (6f Donato Hanover -Zagabria Dei) raced well to be fourth for Franck Nivard and trainer/owner Jerry Riordan. 64/1 Une de Villetot (8f Canada -Oste) was fifth for owner/trainer/driver Sebastian Baude.

Equinoxe (2m Equiano Porza -Septieme Ciel) was victorious in the Groupe II Prix Emmanuel Margouty (purse €120,000, 2175 meters, 10 starters) at 10.1/1 and timed in a sharp 1.14.1kr (fractions 1.13.2kr at 1500 to go; 1.13.4kr at the 1000; 1.14.8kr with 500 meters remaining). Matthieu Abrivard teamed the Jacques Bruneau trainee that Scurie JR owns. SNC Jean Levesque bred this one. 9.7/1 Euro du Chene (2m Neok Jiel -Oseille du Chene) was second with Franck Niavrd up for trainer J.LeMer and breeder/owner Claude Guedj. The same connections were third for the Bjorn Goop reined Eros du Chene (2m Un Amour d’Haufor -Oulanova de Lou). Highly favored 1.4 Eridan was fifth and 1.8/1 Everest Vedaquais was a miscue dq.

The Prix d’Evrecy (purse €55,000, 2850 meters, 18 European starters) went to 1.14.8kr timed and 2.6/1 Be Bop Haufor (5g Notre Haufor -ICA Haufor). Christian Bigeon teamed the winner that be bred/owns/trains. 17.3/1 Spirit Real (5g Supergill -Civetta Real) rallied for second for Bjorn Goop. Jerry Riordan owns and trains Spirit Real. Third was 21/1 Stay Alert (5g Ken Warkentin -I Wish) that Dominik Locqueneux reined for Peter Untersteiner, trainer for DeSekj AB.

The Prix Sans Dire Oui (Gr. III, purse €105,000, 2850 meters, nine starters) went to 3.4/1 Bolide Jenilou (5g Kesaco Phedo -Melodie Jenilou) timed in 1.13.8kr for Anthony Barrier, trainer Gregory Thorel and owner Jean-Paul Masselin. 1.8/1 favorite Boss du Meleuc (5g Lucky Blue -Ratale du Meleve) finished second for Eric Raffin and owner/trainer Yannick Alain Briand and third was 20/1 Boardo (5g Niky -Prozdauna) for Alexandre Abrivard and trainer Vincent Martens. Be Mine de Houelle and Best Buissonay were next to the line.