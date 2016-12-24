Groupe tests at Vincennes

10:30 AM 24 Dec 2016 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Monas Invercote
Monas Invercote and connections
Le Trot Photo

December 23, 2016 - Monas Invercote took today’s Quinte+ Prix d’Amboise (purse €55,000, 2700 meters, 18 starters) at Paris-Vincennes. Harness racing trainer Bjorn Goop teamed the 1.14.9kr timed winner for Stall Timotej AB and Berglin Ove. Monas Invercote (7f Viking Kronos-Monas Speranza) was off at 52.3/1 odds. 39.5/1 Alexane d’Urzy (f Coktail Jet-Oree Bourbon) was second with Alexandre Abrivard up for trainer L.Cl. Abrivard. 9.2/1 Voice Dream (7f Love You-Lovely de Paris) took third for David Thomain and trainer Fabrice Souloy. 5.5/1 Radysin America (6f Donato Hanover-Zagabria Dei) raced well to be fourth for Franck Nivard and trainer/owner Jerry Riordan. 64/1 Une de Villetot (8f Canada-Oste) was fifth for owner/trainer/driver Sebastian Baude.          

Equinoxe (2m Equiano Porza-Septieme Ciel) was victorious in the Groupe II Prix Emmanuel Margouty (purse €120,000, 2175 meters, 10 starters) at 10.1/1 and timed in a sharp 1.14.1kr (fractions 1.13.2kr at 1500 to go; 1.13.4kr at the 1000; 1.14.8kr with 500 meters remaining). Matthieu Abrivard teamed the Jacques Bruneau trainee that Scurie JR owns. SNC Jean Levesque bred this one. 9.7/1 Euro du Chene (2m Neok Jiel-Oseille du Chene) was second with Franck Niavrd up for trainer J.LeMer and breeder/owner Claude Guedj. The same connections were third for the Bjorn Goop reined Eros du Chene (2m Un Amour d’Haufor-Oulanova de Lou). Highly favored 1.4 Eridan was fifth and 1.8/1 Everest Vedaquais was a miscue dq.

The Prix d’Evrecy (purse €55,000, 2850 meters, 18 European starters) went to 1.14.8kr timed and 2.6/1 Be Bop Haufor (5g Notre Haufor-ICA Haufor). Christian Bigeon teamed the winner that be bred/owns/trains. 17.3/1 Spirit Real (5g Supergill-Civetta Real) rallied for second for Bjorn Goop. Jerry Riordan owns and trains Spirit Real. Third was 21/1 Stay Alert (5g Ken Warkentin-I Wish) that Dominik Locqueneux reined for Peter Untersteiner, trainer for DeSekj AB.

The Prix Sans Dire Oui (Gr. III, purse €105,000, 2850 meters, nine starters) went to 3.4/1 Bolide Jenilou (5g Kesaco Phedo-Melodie Jenilou) timed in 1.13.8kr for Anthony Barrier, trainer Gregory Thorel and owner Jean-Paul Masselin. 1.8/1 favorite Boss du Meleuc (5g Lucky Blue-Ratale du Meleve) finished second for Eric Raffin and owner/trainer Yannick Alain Briand and third was 20/1 Boardo (5g Niky-Prozdauna) for Alexandre Abrivard and trainer Vincent Martens. Be Mine de Houelle and Best Buissonay were next to the line.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Elrama N rises for three-peat in feature
24-Dec-2016 20:12 PM NZDT
Big M hosts New Year's party for horsemen
24-Dec-2016 13:12 PM NZDT
Latest Desire widest & fastest in feature
24-Dec-2016 12:12 PM NZDT
82nd birthday celebrated with a jog
24-Dec-2016 10:12 AM NZDT
SOANY & Yonkers to sponsor Dan Patch Cocktail Party
24-Dec-2016 08:12 AM NZDT
USHWA Rising Star Award to Marcus Miller
24-Dec-2016 03:12 AM NZDT
Truth and Liberty sweeps to feature win
23-Dec-2016 18:12 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News