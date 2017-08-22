Day At The Track

Four €120,000 Gr. II tests at Vincennes

10:00 AM 22 Aug 2017 NZST
Eridan
Eridan now sports career earnings of €195,950
Le Trot Photo

August 21, 2017 - Top flight trotting action today at Paris-Vincennes shined the harness racing spotlight on four Groupe II events. In the Prix Pierre Plazen (Gr.II, purse €120,000, 2175 meters, eight starters-three year old colts) 7.4/1 Eridan (3m Ready Cash-Topaze d’Atout) was an impressive 1.14.3kr timed winner for David Thomain. Sebastien Guarato trains the property of Philippe Dewulf that now sports career earnings of €195,950. 7/10 favorite Ecu Pierji (3m Tucson-Tosca Pierji) took second money for Mathieu Mottier driving for Guarato/Dewulf. 3.7/1 Eros du Chene (3m Un Amour d’Haufor-Ouknova de Lou) was third for reinsman Matthieu Abrivard. Classic Connection (3m Love You-Crys Dream) was sixth for J-P Dubois after winning his previous start.

The monte Prix Herve Ceran-Maillard (Gr. II, purse €120,000, 2175 meters, 12 starters) went to 1.12.6kr timed and 16/1 odds Cyprien des Bordes (5m Ouragon de Celland-Perle des Bordes) scored for jockey J.L.Cl. Dersoir, trainer Joel Hallais and Ecurie Rib.  Several highly respected entrants were miscue dq’s. 4.1/1 Cassate (5m Neoh Jiel-Quiva du Rib) was second ridden by Adrien Lamy for J.L. Dersoir and Ecurie Luck. 3/2 Catalogne (5f Cygnus d’Odyssee-Jabadie) landed third for Mathieu Mottier

Next was the Prix Guy Deloisin (Gr. II, purse €120,000, 2175 meters, 11 starters) and it yielded a victory by 1.3/1 Erming d’Oliverie (3f Scipion du Goutier-These d’Oliverie) handled by Franck Nivard for trainer Franck Leblanc and Ecurie de d’Oliverie). Race time was 1.12.2kr. 39/1 Exotic Destination (3f Love You-Quitomantica) was second for Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Yves Boireau and owner Jean Pierre Dubois. 5/1 Elite du Ruel (3f Timoko-Romance du Ruel) was third for trainer/driver Franck Anne.

The final Gr. II event was the Prix Jockey (purse €120,000, 2700 meters, 10 starters) and 2/5 favorite Carat Williams (5m Prodigious-Miss Williams) scored for David Thomain, trainer Guarato and owner Mme. Florence Deboudaud. 8.7/1 Charly du Noyer (5m Ready Cash-Ornella Jet) was second with Yoann Lebourgeois up for trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Marie Anne Thomas. 6.3/1 Cash And Go (5m Ready Cash-Reethi Rah Jet), the brother to Bold Eagle, was third handled by Franck Nivard for the trainer/owner team of Guarato and Pierre Pilarski. This group is maturing and at least some will move to the elite level in 2018.

Thomas H. Hicks

