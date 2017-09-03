Big money in Groupe tests at Vincennes

September 2, 2017 - Today’s Paris Vincennes harness racing groupe action began with the Prix Victor Regis (Gr. II for three year olds, purse €120,000 , 2700 meters, eight starters) and the even money favorite Eridan (3m Ready Cash -Topaze d’Atout) scored comfortably with David Thomain aboard for trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Philippe DeWulf, timed in 1.16.1kr. The trainer/owner team also took second with 4.3/1 Ecu Pierji (3m Tucson -Tosca Pierji) reined by Mathieu Mottier. 13.5/1 Euro du Chene (3m Neoh Jiel -Oseille du Chene) raced well to capture third driven by Franck Nivard.

The Prix Uranie was the next Gr. II event (purse €120,000 , 2700 meters, 13 starters) and 2/5 odds favorite Erminig d’Oliverie (3f Scipion du Goutier -Theze) recorded a close victory gamely holding on for the 1.14.9kr score driven by Franck Nivard. Franck Leblanc is the conditioner for Ecurie de l’Oliverie). Ere Nouvelle (3f Love You -Kidea) was a rallying second at 19.6/1 with Anthony Barrier up for the successful team of Philippe Allaire and owner Kevin Tebirent. 22/1 Elisione Mag (3f Quaker Jet -Perle du Ravary) was in the picture third for David Thomain and breeder/owner Michel Agostini.

Next on tap was the Prix Carille Lepecq (Gr. II monte, purse €120,000 , 2175 meters, nine starters). The always interesting performer Arlington Dream (7g Ready Cash -Ialla Clairchamp) scored at 7/10, the favorite, timed in 1.11.5kr and exhibiting his speed and wide antics as he made the front at the halfway point. Philippe Allaire trains the veteran for Fredric Sauque and Yoann Lebourgeois was up. 8.8/ Attentionally (7f Jasmin de Flore -Intentionally) was six lengths back second with David Thomain in the irons for Paul Viel, the owner/breeder/trainer. The great veteran Tornado Bello (10m Jag de Bellouet -Enfilde) took third at 4.3/1 for Camille Levesque riding for trainer Thomas and owner Pierre Levesque.

The featured Gr. I Criterium des 5ans (purse €240,000 , 3000 meters, 13 starters) went to 3/10 favorite and 1.13kr timed Carat Williams (5m Prodigious -Miss Williams) with David Thomain the pilot for Sebastien Guarato, training for Mme. Florence Deboudaud. Carat Williams now has 17 wins in 31 career outings for €780,240 earned. 7.5/1 Charly du Noyer (5m Ready Cash -Ornella Jet) was second for the Yoann Lebourgeois/Philippe Allaire driving/training team for owner Ecurie Normandy Spirit. 46/1 Coquin Bebe (5m Rancho Gede -Noble Nenette) was third driven by J-M Bazire for Franck Leblanc.

3.1/1 Draft Life (4f Ubriaco -Maflymede) took the Gr. II Prix Guy le Gonidec (purse €120,000 , 2700 meters, 15 starters all four year old mares) timed in 1.13.6kr and driven by Eric Raffin for breeder/owner/trainer Louis Baudron. 21/1 Delia du Pommereux (4f Niky ) was second for Franck Nivard driving for trainer Sylvain Roger and breeder/owner Noel Lolic. 141/1 Diamond Crown (4f Repeat Love -Ma Crown) was a close third for Yoann Lebourgeois. Sebastien Guarato trains this one for Lady O’Reilly and she was bred by Ecurie D. 3.3/1 Dawana was fourth and 1.2/1 favorite Darling de Reux was a dq.

Today’s September 2nd Quinte+ was the Vincennes Prix de Neuilly (purse €65,000 . 2850 meters, 18 starters) with the 1.13.5kr timed victory going to 7/10 favorite Azaro d’Eva (7m Lynx de Bellouet -Iomolly) reined by owner/trainer Jean Michel Bazire. 5.4/1 Athis Deladou (7g Islero de Bellouet ) was second for R. LeVexier and 83/1 Vivien (8g Kaisy Dream ) took the third spot for Franck Ouvrie in this modest payoff Quinte event.

The day’s final groupe contest was the Gr. III Prix de Beaugency (purse €105.000 , 2850 meters, 11 starters) and that 1.13.1kr timed score went to 1.6/1 favorite Virgious du Maza (8g Prodigious -Pocket Edition) for trainer/driver Sebastian Ernault. The breeder/owner is Ecurie du Maza. Finishing second was 9.5/1 Unero Montaval (9g Nem -Heroine du Loir) for Eric Raffin and 35/1 Val Royal (8m Capriccio ) took the third check for trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire.

Great weather and superb racing made for a well-attended racing day at the Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes.

Thomas H. Hicks