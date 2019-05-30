Eskilstuna 4th Leg World Drivers Championship

The fourth leg of the harness racing World Drivers Championship took place today Tuesday at Eskilstuna SWE with Canada’s Doug McNair now leading the point standings after two wins, with 9.7/1 Artic Agent in race four and with 5.7/1 Arbiggan in the eighth race.

Other winners in the five heat WDC fourth leg were 1.8/1 Fabulous Journey for Rick Ebbinge, 6.8/1Pelle Roc for Ulf Ohlsson and 3/1 My Dream Art for Eirik Hoitomt.

The leaderboard is shown below.

The fifth leg will be at Rattvik on Wednesday where the 12 drivers will compete in five more heats.

Leaderboard Through Leg 4

Doug McNair, 123.5

Ulf Ohlsson, 118.5

Rick Ebbinge, 115.5

Mika Forss, 110

Matthew Williamson, 107.5

Eirik Hoitomt, 104

Yannick Gingras, 103.5

Franck Nivardm 99

James Macdonald, 94

Michael Nimczky, 92.5

Rodney Gatt, 79

Todd McCarthy, 70