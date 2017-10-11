Youngsters battle at Hippodrome de Vincennes

October 10, 2017 - Harness racing youngsters battled this evening at Paris-Vincennes with a three year old Ready Cash colt winning the Gr. III Prix Kruse, as Espoir Prestance was timed in 1.14.7kr for reinsman Christophe Martens and trainer Vincent Martens. Favorite Classic Connection led throughout for catch-driver Franck Nivard and went off stride as the wire approached.

Paris-Vincennes – Prix Kruse (Gr. III, purse €80,000, 2100 meters autostart, nine three year old starters)

Race time 1.14.7kr

3.1/1 Espoir Prestance (3m Ready Cash -Quelle Prestance), Christophe Martens driver, Vincent Martens trainer, Joseph Vanduffel owner/breeder

9.1/1 Ecume de Reville (3f Hand du Vivier -Perle Villetrot), Eric Raffin up, Frederic Prat trainer

14.7/1 Valchiria Bar (3f Napolean Bar -Gwendalina Bar), Roberto Andreghetti up for Scuderia Stecca Srl

Note – the leading favorite Capital Connection was a dq for miscue nearing the line

The two year olds contested the Prix Phedra and undefeated Roc Meslois colt Fairyland remained so with an easy victory timed in 1.16.3kr. Matthieu Abrivard piloted the now three time winner for trainer Jacques Bruneau.

Paris-Vincennes – Prix Phedra (purse €46,000, 2200 meters, eight two year old starters)

Race time 1.16.3kr

2/5 Fairyland (2m Roc Meslois -Opontia), Matthieu Abrivard up, Jacques Bruneau trainer, Ecurie JYR

7.3/1 Fabriz du Gite (2m Tabriz du Gite ), Franck Ouvrie driving

4.7/1 Fakir de Vindecy (2m Un Amour d’Haufor ), Eric Raffin driver, Philippe Allaire trainer

Note – Fairyland now undefeated in three career starts

Next up of interest on October 15 is the 40th Grand Prix du Sud Quest raced at Beaumont de Lomagne, a Gr. II European Masters Series contest raced over 2400 meters autostart for a €200,000 purse. On October 13 at Paris-Vincennes are two upper class events, the Prix Bohemia for €75,000 and the Gr. III Prix Gordonia for €82,000.

Thomas H. Hicks