Weekend Paris-Vincennes features

December 16, 2017 - Saturday’s Quinte+ Prix Michel Thoury (purse €78,000 , 2100 meters autostart, 18 European starters) commenced the Paris-Vincennes harness racing program (that included two excellent Gr. III events) and 13/1 Alamo du Goutier (7g Quido du Goutier -Opade Tourelle) prevailed timed in 1.12.4kr for driver Vincent Hebert and owner Hubert Hebert. The winner recorded his 19th career victory now for €367,200 earned. He is now 7-1-1 in his last nine outings. 8.1/1 Blooma d’Heripre (6f Rolling d’Heripre -Quenta Por Favor) was second for driver Eric Raffin and trainer Gregory Thorel. 28/1 Ariane de Caponet (7f One du Rib ) was third ahead of El Catwalk and Bon Copain.

Saturday’s co-featured Gr. III Prix Jules Lepennetier (purse €76,000 , 2100 meters autostart, 12 starters) went to 2/1 odds and 1.12.6kr timed Espoir Wic (3m Look de Star -Epona Vinn) with David Thomain up for owner C.M. Foiret and trainer Alban Cottart. Espoir Win now has a 4-3-2 slate in 10 career starts good for €116,730 earned. 8.1/1 Empereur The Best (3g Un Amour d’Haufor -Tania) was second with Eric Raffin up for owner/trainer Philippe Allaire. Third was 6.4/1 Esmondo (3m Un Mec d -Heripre-Vourga) with owner/trainer Richard Westerink aboard.

The Gr. III Prix Oscar Collard (purse €95,000, 2100 meters autostart, 14 European starters) went to 14/1 Titty Jepson (5f Varenne -Lamadi Costa) timed in a quick 1.11.1kr and driven by Alexandre Abrivard. Vincent Lacroix trains this one for Scuderia Nininni. 6.5/1 Caly LouLou (5f Gazouillis ) was second for trainer/driver Matthieu Abrivard, ahead for 16/1 Cash Okay (5m Ready Cash -Tresokay) for trainer/driver Olivier Raffin. 3/5 favorite Tobin Kronos (5m Muscle Hill -Zamia FC) was fourth for Orjan Kihlstrom with fifth to 16/1 Super Nice (4m Orlando Vici ) driven by Eric Raffin for trainer Bjorn Goop.

On Saturday afternoon at Vincennes the monte Prix de Langeuc (purse €50,000, 2175 meters, 13 starters) went to 1.13.1kr timed and 4.1/1 odds Coconut Citrus (5f Jag de Bellouet -Quiza Sun) reined by Alexandre Abrivard for trainer L.Cl. Abrivard and owner Jean Pierre Barjon. 8/1 Capella du Vivier (5f Saxon de Vandel ) was second and third was 8/1 Castanella (5f Rombaldi ) with Damien Bonne in the irons for Ecurie des Charmes.

Uza Josselyn wins Gr. III Prix Jean Dumouch at Vincennes

December 17, 2017 - Uza Josselyn (6f Love You -Teza Josselyn) rallied to win Sunday’s Quinte+ Gr. III Prix Jean Dumiuch (purse €115,000, 2850 meters, 16 starters) clocked in 1.13.6kr. Alexandre Abrivard teamed the winner for Ecurie Rhythm & Blues and trainer Rene Aebischer.

Uza recored her 15th career win good for €604,700 earned. She recently posted good wins in Milan, Avenches and Angers in featured events.

1.4/1 Afghan Barbes (7g Meaulnes du Corta -Nuance Barbes) was a solid second (after eight wins in last 11 starts before today) after much of the jouney in the death seat, drive by Charles Julien Bigeon for trainer Christian Bigeon and owner Andre Francis Bigeon. Third was 6.8/1 Une Serenade (9f Gazouillis -Moonlight Serenade) reined by Eris Raffin for trainer Serge Peltier. Alfas da Vinci and Tony Gio ended fourth and fifth.

Afghan Barbes’ trainer Christian Bigeon was back in the next race, the €65,000 Prix SES Racing Team (2850 meters 11 starters), with a driving/training/owning victory with 1.4/1 favorite Dexter Chaltho (4g Un Amour d’Haufor -Okoyama) clocked in 1.14.3kr.

Earlier in the program, Thomas Levesque teamed trainee Everglades (3f Rodrigo Jet-Penang) to a 1.13.5kr victory in the Gr. III Prix Association des Courses Poney Trotteurs contested over 2100 meters by 11 starters vying for the €76,000 purse.

The program began with the Prix de Chamaliers for monte specialists and 4/1 Daytona Jet (4f Goetmals Wood -Run For Jet) scored timed in 1.15.2kr for 2850 meters. Mlle. Mathilde Collet was in the irons for trainer Stephane Meunier and Ecurie Londel.

Christian Bigeon was back again for another victory as breeder/owner/trainer/driver of Be Bop Haufor (6g Notre Haufor -Ica Haufor) in the Prix de Briarc (purse €55,000, 2700 meters, 18 European starters). The 1.14kr timed winner bested 2.2/1 Sorbet (6m Super Photo Kosmos -Altar Bound) that Franck Nivard handled for the Daniel Reden/Stall Zet team. 73/1 Rocket Zet (8g Muscles Yankee -Hefty Zet) ended third for Gabriele Gelormini, trainer Mme. Kattsa Hoivonen and owner Totochampions of Finland.

Christian Bigeon returned the winner’s circle once again with Diane d’Haufor (4f Paris Haufor -Diane des Essarts) after a 1.14.6kr victory with the 1.6/1 favorite in the Prix Federation Francais d’Equitation (purse €44,000, 2850 meters, 16 starters). Bigeon is the breeder/owner/trainer and driver of this mare.

Upper class monte performers closed out todays program with the Prix de Limeil (purse €70,000, 2850 meters, 13 European starters) and 3.3/1 Bohemian Rhapsody (6f Niky -Kuala Lumpur) scored handily with a rallying effort engineered by jockey Camille Levesque. Thomas Levesque trains the mare for breeder/owner Pierre Levesque and the Levesque Stable posted its second win this day. 1.6/1 favorite Gross Weight (6g Scarlet Knight -Elma Jet) held second for Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Thierry Duvaldestin and owner Johann Schembri. 15/1 Silverado Lux (6g Amigo Hall -Mabelle As) was third for Romain Derieux and Scuderia Fast Horse Srl.

Thomas H. Hicks