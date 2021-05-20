Caen hosts Group events

Three groupe harness racing events were on stage today at Caen led by the Gr. II Prix des Ducs de Normandie (purse 130,000€, 2450 meters voltstart) where 3.6/1 odds Etonnant (7m Timoko - Migraine) scored in a quick 1.10.4kr, a record for the distance.

He won for the 14th time now for 914,400€ earned in his career. Anthony Barrier teamed the winner for owner/trainer Richard Westerink.

Etonnant was a three length winner in record time for the distance. Off at 3.6/1 odds he bested 4.4/1 Davidson du Pont (8m Pacha du Pont ) handled by Nicolas Bazire for trainer Jean Michel Bazire and owner Albert Rayon. Third was 5.3/1 Ce Bello Romain (9g Jam Pridem ) for reinsman Mathieu Mottier.

The 2.3/1 Dorgos de Guez (8g Romcok de Guez ) was fourth for JMB, this one an Elite Race invite. Elvis du Vallon, Valokaja Hindo and Dreammoko completed the top seven.

Etonnant

Anthony Barrier

The Prix Henri Balliere (Etrier 4ans qualifier two, Gr. II, monte, distance 2450 meters for four year olds) saw 15/1 Heroes de Fleur (4m Ludo de Castelle - Rue Chance Folle) score in 1.12.3kr for Yoann Lebourgeois and owner/trainer Frederic Prat.

This was his fourth career win now for 241,660€ earned. Hopla des Louanges (4f Gazouillis ) was a close second handled by Anthony Barrier for trainer Franck Leblanc. Hirondelle du Rib (4f Rolling d’Heripre ) took third for J.L.Cl. Dersoir, trainer Joel Hallais and Ecurie Rib.

Heroes de Fleur

The Prix St. Leger des Trotteurs (Etrier 3ans qualifier four, Gr. I monte, purse 120,000€, 2450 meters) saw Ici C’est Paris (3m Dollar Macker - Blue Valentine) score easily in 1.13kr for jockey Christopher Corbineau for breeder/owner/trainer Philippe Allaire.

This was her sixth lifetime victory for 181,660€ earned. Inoui Danica (3m Boccador de Simm ) took third for jockey Eric Raffin, trainer Allaire and Ecurie Normandy Spirit. Isildur Paulois (3m Scipion du Goutier ) held third for J.Y. Ricard.

Ici C’est Paris

On the undercard, the Prix Georges Dreux (purse 36,000€, 2450 meters, European 6-9 year olds) went to 15/1 Favori de L’iton (6g Jasmin de Flore ) for Tristan De Genouillac driving for Hughes Levesque. This was his 13th career victory now for 193,660€ earned. The 1.1/1 favorite Echo de Chanlecy (7g Quinoa du Gers) was second for Tony Le Beller and 13/1 Carioca (9g Jag de Bellouet ) landed third for Thomas Levesque. Race time was a sharp 1.12.2kr.

Favori de L’iiton

Earlier the Prix du Calvados (monte, purse 41,000€, 2450 meters, European 6-10 year olds) went to 1.11.7kr timed Diamant de Larrc (8g Magnificent Rodney) for jockey Eric Raffin and trainer Benjamin Goetz as he scored for the ninth time in his career for 322,440€ earned. A close second was Degarawidah (8g Kaisy Dream) for Yoann Lebourgeois.

Diamant de Larrc

An update on the 2021 Elitloppet follows with the list of 12 accepted invitees to date.

Heavy Sound, 9g Ken Warkentin (Daniel Reden)

Seismic Wave, 6g Explosive Matter (Timo Nurmos)

Cokstile, 8m Quite Easy (M. Orlando)

Moni Viking, 8m Maharajah (Bjorn Goop)

Ecurie D, 5m Infinitif (Frode Hamre)

Don Fanucci Zet, 5m Hard Livin (Daniel Reden)

Vivid Wise AS, 6m Yankee Glide (Alessandro Gocciadoro)

Aetos Kronos, 5m Bold Eagle (Jerry Riordan)

Dorgos de Guez, 8g Romcok de Guez (J-M Bazire)

Hickothepooh, 9g Triton Sund (Trond Anderfsson)

Very Kromnos, 7m Ready Cash (Svante Bath)

Milliondollarrhyme, 7g Ready Cash (Fredrik B. Larsson)

