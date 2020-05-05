Pre-Elitloppet activity accelerates

May 4, 2020 - Last week there were a host of good races as the pre-Elitloppet harness racing activity accelerates.

One such example was the Solvalla April 29 card.

The Mares feature that day (purse 12,244€, 2140 meters autostart, 10 starters) saw 14/1 odds Stoneisle Ocean (7f Revenue -Mamtaz Hanover- Sierra Kosmos ) score impressively in 1.12.4kr with Hannu Torvinen aboard for trainer Isto Kuisma, her 13th career win in 37 starts.

10/1 Havefunwithme (6f Going Kronos -Zimba Boko- Yankee Glide ) was second for Erik Adielsson.

On the same program a conditioned race (purse 12,244€, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) resulted in a 1.13.1kr timed victory for 1.6/1 favorite Valley Brodde (7g Ready Cash -Valeris- SJs Caviar ) with Orjan Kihlstrom up for Reden Trotting AB and trainer Daniel Reden.

This was his third 2020 victory in as many starts and his 10th career win in 46 outings.

9/2 My Dream Art (6g Sinou Madrik -Ina Dreamcatcher- Dream Vacation ) took second for Jorma Kontio.

The marathoners contested a conditioned stayer race (purse 12,244€, 3140 meters autostart, 12 starters) and itw as a well matched event with 2.3/1 Indy D (6g Ready Cash -Stefani Haniver- Muscles Yankee ) first to the line timed in 1.15.4kr.

Orjan Kihlstrom teamed this Roger Walmann trainee that SRF Stable owns.

This was Indy D’s fifth 2020 victory in nine starts.

Angel Raziel (5m Pastor Stephen -Promising Angel- Promising Catch ) was second for Mika Forss.

In France it appears that racing will resume May 11th with reduced purses that follow from lost revenue during the Covid-19 shutdown period.

The following is a translation of published statements.

This Thursday, April 30, at the end of the day, a Board of Directors meeting was held, in order to answer the questions of all the socio-professionals in the sector (breeders, owners, trainers, trainers-owners, drivers/jockeys, volunteers of the racing companies.

To date, the outlook is as follows: The races, which will initially be held behind closed doors, should be able to resume on Monday, May 11.

Very specific organisational protocols have been sent to the 73 companies that are likely to host these meetings, knowing that the choice of racetracks will be based on the national decisions taken by the Government but also by the prefects at the departmental level.

Starting Monday, May 4, LeTROT will publish a first calendar for the coming weeks. This is based on the programme originally planned before the pandemic, adding additional events through exceptional duplication, especially for F, G and H races.

While maintaining its objective of excellence and selection, the will of the Board of Directors is indeed to ensure - in the current exceptional context - a principle of balance and solidarity between all the players of the discipline.

53% of the French Trot races were labelled "F, G, H" and contested by an overwhelming majority of coaches/trainers (88%), the Board of Directors, after consultation with the Programmes Commission, decided to preserve these categories as a priority.

The total amount of endowments paid in these events (75 million euros in full year, or one third of the overall envelope) will thus be maintained, or even slightly increased according to duplication.

The majority of socio-professionals will thus be "protected" by this measure. In return, group racing and "A and B" will see their envelopes decrease by 15%, and those of the "C,D,E" races by 9.6%.

In Denmark, the 2020 Copenhagen Cup, scheduled for May 19, is a questionmark at this time. Italy’s Zacon Gio was expected to be a starter.

The Gocciadoro matter in Sweden still swirls about, that due to the whipping of Zarina Bi by a stable training assistant.

A number of Sweden based drivers have spoken out calling for Gocciadoro’s ban from racing there.

Also, horses from that stable have been moved to other trainers, the most prominent being Elitloppet invitee Vivid Wise As that is now in the Bjorn Goop training stable.

Ahead this week is the Algot Scotts Minne at Aby that could yield additional Elitloppet invitations.

That race includes the veteran nine year old Franch mare Billie de Montfort that has earned over 2.1 million euro from 19 wins and a record of 1.09.2kr racing in the shadow of Bold Eagle.

She is owned by her breeder Philippe Dauphin and last won the Grand Prix de Bourgogne on December 29.

Earlier on May 6 a major race will be held for three year old females at Solvalla and i twill include Hill’s Angel from the Bondo stable and Riina Rekila’s well bred Finland. This should be a race worth watching.

Missle Hill (5m Muscle Hill -India Hall) was named an Elitloppet invitee this day, as the Daniel Reden/Stall Zet student joins Tae Kwon Deo, Allraversiamo, Elian Web, Chief Orlando and Vivid Wise As in the first six of what will be be 16 horses to compete in the Elite race eliminations on May 31.

