European trotting action

June 8, 2017 - On Tuesday (June 6) the harness racing action was at Avenches Suisse, and the featured Coupe des 5 Ans Switzerland (purse €13,976, 2350 meters nine starters) went to 1.15.1kr timed and 7/10 favorite Canoue de Bocage (5f Cygnus d’Odyssee -Ladylike). Trainer Loris Ferro was the pilot for owner Marlon Segl. 17/1 Global Spotify (5g Judge Joe -Claudia) took second for Marcel Humbert, trainer Rudolf Haller and Stall Allegra. Third was 8/1 Chopin du Martza (5m Ganymede -Polka du Martza) for trainer/driver Renaud Pujols.

At Vincennes that day was the Groupe III Prix Caecilia (purse €80,000, 2700 meters, nine starters) with victory earned by 2.2/1 Dunbar (4m Look de Star -Ima du Houx). Eric Raffin teamed the Sebastien Guarato trainee for Pierre Pilarski. 9/2 Desiree (4f Ready Cash -Richesse d’Orient) was second for Alain Laurent, the driver/trainer for breeder/owner Etienne Desmet. Third was 4.4/1 Drole d’Espoir (4m Nem -Orphea de Nay) for J.Ph. Monclin. Race time was 1.13.6kr.

The Prix Perseus at Paris-Vincennes (monte, purse €80,000, 2850 meters, 13 starters) produced a 1.12.9kr score by 2.6/1 Alpha Saltor (7m Paris Haufor -Glory d’Ariane) with Matthieu Abrivard in the irons for trainer David Bethouart and owner P.G. David. 11/1 Bolida Jenilou (6g Kesaco Phedo -Melodie Jenilou) took second for jockey Damien Bonne with 61/1 outsider Vaquero du Mont (8m Kaisy Dream -Lacovia) the third pair to the line including jockey Mlle. Lolita Balayn. 7/10 favorite Arlington Dream was fourth.

On Tuesday at Ebreichsdorf (AUT) was the Pferdewetten.de Coup (purse €7,000, 1640 meters autostart, 11 entrants) and the 1.12.6kr timed winner was 4.2/1 Panic Launcher (7f Thai Tanic -Alert Launcher) reined by Sweden’s Johnny Takter for trainer Wolfgang Ruth. 3/2 favorite Evita Viking (7f Love You -Cindy Viking) was second for trainer/driver Gerhard Mayr. Third was 6/1 Pocahontas Diamant (6f Look de Star -Ionia Dei) and her pilot, trainer Gerhard Biendl.

At Chatelaillons FR was the Grand Prix Dynavena Maisagri Duran (purse €30,000, 2625 meters, 11 starters) with the 1.15.9kr clocked verdict to 3.2/1 Cash Okay (5m Ready Cash -Tresokay). Olivier Raffin was the pilot, he also the trainer for Norway’s K.O. Molander. Second went to 17.7/1 Romanesque (7m Love You -Guantanamera) reined by Rik Dupuydt for trainer Marc De Cock. Third was the 1.1/1 favorite Gross Weight (6m Scarlet Knight -Elma Jet) with Clement Duvaldestin at the lines for his father, trainer Thierry.

The same day at Reims was presented the Prix l’Association Roseau Reims (purse €32,000, 2550 meters, 12 starters).The 4/5 favorite Dominator (7m Donato Hanover -Untra Sund) survived a close battle to score for Eric Raffin timed in 1.14.9kr.Bjorn Goop trains the winner for Stall Kennys. 24/1 Userio de Carvel (9g Isero -Ullia du Carfvel) landed second for P.Y. Verva and trainer Cristian Rizzo. 3.2/1 Romi Mms (7f Turbo Sund -Goldy LB) was third driven by Franck Nivard for trainer Philippe Billard and owner Marko Slavic of SRB.

The Q+ on June 7 was at Laval that hosted the Gr. III Grand National du Trot Paris-Turf for a purse of €90,000 and was raced by 18 rivals over 2875 meters distance handicapped. This sixth leg of the GNT series went to 3/1 Violine Mourotaise (8f LeRetour -Mourotaise) teamed by owner/trainer Emmanuel Raulline. The winner was clocked in a sharp 1.12.9 over the distance and scored her 11th career victory in 71 starts for €328,860 earned. 5.6/1 Baladin Hongrois (6g Bon Conseil -Reladie Hongroise) was next with Arnaud Desmottes up, and third was 18/1 Virgious de Maza (8g Prodigious -Pocket Edition) for trainer/driver Sebastian Ernault. These two were penalized 25 meters as were the fourth and fifth finishers, 3.4/1 Bugsy Malone and 38/1 Tiger Danover. 110.1 Ursa Major was sixth, also penalized 25 meters in this prestigious Quinte+ event.