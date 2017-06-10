Day At The Track

European trotting action

10:36 AM 10 Jun 2017 NZST
Violine Mourotaise Dunbar
Violine Mourotaise teamed by owner, trainer Emmanuel Raulline
Le Trot Photo
Dunbar, Eric Raffin teamed the Sebastien Guarato trainee for Pierre Pilarski
Le Trot Photo

June 8, 2017 - On Tuesday (June 6) the harness racing action was at Avenches Suisse, and the featured Coupe des 5 Ans Switzerland (purse €13,976, 2350 meters nine starters) went to 1.15.1kr timed and 7/10 favorite Canoue de Bocage (5f Cygnus d’Odyssee-Ladylike). Trainer Loris Ferro was the pilot for owner Marlon Segl. 17/1 Global Spotify (5g Judge Joe-Claudia) took second for Marcel Humbert, trainer Rudolf Haller and Stall Allegra. Third was 8/1 Chopin du Martza (5m Ganymede-Polka du Martza) for trainer/driver Renaud Pujols.

At Vincennes that day was the Groupe III Prix Caecilia (purse €80,000, 2700 meters, nine starters) with victory earned by 2.2/1 Dunbar (4m Look de Star-Ima du Houx). Eric Raffin teamed the Sebastien Guarato trainee for Pierre Pilarski. 9/2 Desiree (4f Ready Cash-Richesse d’Orient) was second for Alain Laurent, the driver/trainer for breeder/owner Etienne Desmet. Third was 4.4/1 Drole d’Espoir (4m Nem-Orphea de Nay) for J.Ph. Monclin. Race time was 1.13.6kr.

The Prix Perseus at Paris-Vincennes (monte, purse €80,000, 2850 meters, 13 starters) produced a 1.12.9kr score by 2.6/1 Alpha Saltor (7m Paris Haufor-Glory d’Ariane) with Matthieu Abrivard in the irons for trainer David Bethouart and owner P.G. David. 11/1 Bolida Jenilou (6g Kesaco Phedo-Melodie Jenilou) took second for jockey Damien Bonne with 61/1 outsider Vaquero du Mont (8m Kaisy Dream-Lacovia) the third pair to the line including jockey Mlle. Lolita Balayn. 7/10 favorite Arlington Dream was fourth.

On Tuesday at Ebreichsdorf (AUT) was the Pferdewetten.de Coup (purse €7,000, 1640 meters autostart, 11 entrants) and the 1.12.6kr timed winner was 4.2/1 Panic Launcher (7f Thai Tanic-Alert Launcher) reined by Sweden’s Johnny Takter for trainer Wolfgang Ruth. 3/2 favorite Evita Viking (7f Love You-Cindy Viking) was second for trainer/driver Gerhard Mayr. Third was 6/1 Pocahontas Diamant (6f Look de Star-Ionia Dei) and her pilot, trainer Gerhard Biendl.

At Chatelaillons FR was the Grand Prix Dynavena Maisagri Duran (purse €30,000, 2625 meters, 11 starters) with the 1.15.9kr clocked verdict to 3.2/1 Cash Okay (5m Ready Cash-Tresokay). Olivier Raffin was the pilot, he also the trainer for Norway’s K.O. Molander. Second went to 17.7/1 Romanesque (7m Love You-Guantanamera) reined by Rik Dupuydt for trainer Marc De Cock. Third was the 1.1/1 favorite Gross Weight (6m Scarlet Knight-Elma Jet) with Clement  Duvaldestin at the lines for his father, trainer Thierry.

The same day at Reims was presented the Prix l’Association Roseau Reims (purse €32,000, 2550 meters, 12 starters).The 4/5 favorite Dominator (7m Donato Hanover-Untra Sund) survived a close battle to score for Eric Raffin timed in 1.14.9kr.Bjorn Goop trains the winner for Stall Kennys. 24/1 Userio de Carvel (9g Isero-Ullia du Carfvel) landed second for P.Y. Verva and trainer Cristian Rizzo. 3.2/1 Romi Mms (7f Turbo Sund-Goldy LB) was third driven by Franck Nivard for trainer Philippe Billard and owner Marko Slavic of SRB.

The Q+ on June 7 was at Laval that hosted the Gr. III Grand National du Trot Paris-Turf for a purse of €90,000 and was raced by 18 rivals over 2875 meters distance handicapped. This sixth leg of the GNT series went to 3/1 Violine Mourotaise (8f LeRetour-Mourotaise) teamed by owner/trainer Emmanuel Raulline. The winner was clocked in a sharp 1.12.9 over the distance and scored her 11th career victory in 71 starts for €328,860 earned. 5.6/1 Baladin Hongrois (6g Bon Conseil-Reladie Hongroise) was next with Arnaud Desmottes up, and third was 18/1 Virgious de Maza (8g Prodigious-Pocket Edition) for trainer/driver Sebastian Ernault. These two were penalized 25 meters as were the fourth and fifth finishers, 3.4/1 Bugsy Malone and 38/1 Tiger Danover. 110.1 Ursa Major was sixth, also penalized 25 meters in this prestigious Quinte+ event.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

