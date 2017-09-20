Day At The Track

European mixed trotter Auction

08:57 PM 20 Sep 2017 NZST
European Mixed Trotter Auction, Harness Racing
European Mixed Trotter Auction

With only three days to go preparations of the harness racing auction are in a final stage.

Please notice that the auction sequence has been updated! You can find it on the catalogue page on the website.

The Auction starts this Friday at 16:00 and will end around 23:00. 

If you can't make it to the auction, you can register here to follow the auction via a livestream on the website.

If you also make a refundable deposit, you will be able to bid online. 

VIP Tables are almost sold out, only a few are left. Click here for bookings. 

Kind regards,
Team EMTA Auctions

 

View the catalogue
Santos As
Category: Yearling
Father: Credit Winner
Mother: Scully Sas
Date of Birth: 22-04-2016
Breeder: A. Schockemöhle HB
Romanza Font
Category: Broodmare
Father: Classic Photo
Mother: Distance Runner
Date of Birth: 26-03-2010
Earnings and record: € 64.383 rec. 1.11.7
Be My Angel (Fr)
Category: Racehorse 
Father: Ready Cash 
Mother: Melezes Street 
Date of Birth: 26-04-2011 
Nationality: French Trotter
Jaffy Joha
Category: Yearling
Father: Timoko 
Mother: Zeebreeze River
Date of Birth: 09-05-2016
Breeder: J.C.H. Huiberts
Belize Boko
Category: Broodmare
Father: Viking Kronos
Mother: Ormonne Boko
Date of Birth: 04-02-2008
Breeder: Boko Stables Holland BV
Three more days to the auction, do not forget to register!
