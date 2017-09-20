European mixed trotter Auction

With only three days to go preparations of the harness racing auction are in a final stage.

Please notice that the auction sequence has been updated! You can find it on the catalogue page on the website.

The Auction starts this Friday at 16:00 and will end around 23:00.



Santos As Category: Yearling

Father: Credit Winner

Mother: Scully Sas

Date of Birth: 22-04-2016

Breeder: A. Schockemöhle HB

Romanza Font Category: Broodmare

Father: Classic Photo

Mother: Distance Runner

Date of Birth: 26-03-2010

Earnings and record: € 64.383 rec. 1.11.7

Be My Angel (Fr) Category: Racehorse

Father: Ready Cash

Mother: Melezes Street

Date of Birth: 26-04-2011

Nationality: French Trotter

Jaffy Joha Category: Yearling

Father: Timoko

Mother: Zeebreeze River

Date of Birth: 09-05-2016

Breeder: J.C.H. Huiberts

Belize Boko Category: Broodmare

Father: Viking Kronos

Mother: Ormonne Boko

Date of Birth: 04-02-2008

Breeder: Boko Stables Holland BV