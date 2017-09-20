European mixed trotter Auction

With only three days to go preparations of the harness racing auction are in a final stage.
Please notice that the auction sequence has been updated! You can find it on the catalogue page on the website.
The Auction starts this Friday at 16:00 and will end around 23:00.
If you can't make it to the auction, you can register here to follow the auction via a livestream on the website.
If you also make a refundable deposit, you will be able to bid online.
VIP Tables are almost sold out, only a few are left. Click here for bookings.
Kind regards,
Team EMTA Auctions
Santos As
Category: Yearling
Father: Credit Winner
Mother: Scully Sas
Date of Birth: 22-04-2016
Breeder: A. Schockemöhle HB
Romanza Font
Category: Broodmare
Father: Classic Photo
Mother: Distance Runner
Date of Birth: 26-03-2010
Earnings and record: € 64.383 rec. 1.11.7
Be My Angel (Fr)
Category: Racehorse
Father: Ready Cash
Mother: Melezes Street
Date of Birth: 26-04-2011
Nationality: French Trotter
Jaffy Joha
Category: Yearling
Father: Timoko
Mother: Zeebreeze River
Date of Birth: 09-05-2016
Breeder: J.C.H. Huiberts
Belize Boko
Category: Broodmare
Father: Viking Kronos
Mother: Ormonne Boko
Date of Birth: 04-02-2008
Breeder: Boko Stables Holland BV
