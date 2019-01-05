Day At The Track

Evangelina Blue wins Gr III at Vincennes

10:43 AM 06 Jan 2019 NZDT
Evangelina Blue
The Prix Léon Tacquet highlighted the rise of Evangelina Blue
Paris Turf Photo

January 5, 2018 - Today’s Paris-Vincennes harness racing action featured the Gr. III monte Prix Leon Tacquet (purse 80,000€, 2175 meters, 11 European starters) and an 8.6/1 outsider Evangelina Blue (5f Speedy Blue-Happy Blue) prevailed for Mathieu Mottier, the jockey for owner/trainer J.Ph. Mary.

Race time was a quick 1.11.8kr for the now four time career winner for 175,800€ in life earnings.

2.6/1 Exotica de Retz (5f Prodigious-Quayaya) was second for Mme. Delphine Beaufils-Ernault, trainer Sebastien Ernault and Ecurie des Charmes, the owner.

3.4/1 Elino Bilou (5g Uniclove) took third for Matthieu Abrivard, ahead of the 2.2/1 favorite Elladora de Forgan (5f Gazouillis) that had Franck Nivard in the irons for trainer Franck Leblanc.

Evangelina Blue

The Quinte+ race this day was the Prix de Breteuil (purse 48,000€, 2100 meters, 18 starters) and the resulting mixture of longshots in the top five created an exact order payoff of 31,359.80€ for the 2€ play.

The 6/1 odds As de Godisson (9g Gai Brillant-Deesse du Godisson) won the event timed in 1.12.7kr with David Thomain driving for trainer Julien Grumetz.

11/1 Amour Orageux (9g Prince d’Espace) was second for Adrien Lamy and 42/1 Arrival de Ginai (9f Jag de Bellouet) arrived to the line third for Patrice Pacaud, the trainer/driver. 8.4/1 Brasil de Bailly (8g Baccarat du Pont) and 4.4/1 Byron du Klau (8g Opium) completed the top five.

As de Godisson

A nice group of six year old mares battled in the Prix de Maisons-Alfort (purse 63,000€, 2850 meters, 13 starters) with 1.6/1 favorite Divine Mesloise (6g The Best Madrik-Ingeniosite) prevailing for pilot Alexandre Abrivard and breeder/owner Ecurie Bois Doufray.

The winner scored for the 11th time in a 30 race career now for 218,350€ in life earnings.

2.7/1 Dear Friend (6g Orlando Vici) was second as that SWE invader was handled by Johan Untersteiner, also the trainer. 8.2/1 Deux Etoiles Gede (6f Roc Meslois) took the third check for driver Eric Raffin.

Divine Mesloise

The monte Prix de Sully (purse 52,000€, 2200 meters, 18 starters) completed the upper level races of the day with the 3.3/1 Capitaine France (7g Modern Jazz-Quanta Rosa Sun) victorious for jockey Matthieu Abrivard and owner/trainer William Bigeon.

6.4/1 Chailmar de Guez (7g Nahar de Beval) was second with J.Y. Ricart aboard for trainer Jean Michel Bazire. 3.8/1 Brishare du Bourg (8f Jasmin de Flore) took third with David Thomain in the irons for trainer/owner Sebastien Guarato.

Capitaine France

Tomorrow the Winter Meet at Vincennes continues featuring the Gr. II Prix de Tonnac-Villeneuve (led by the fine colt Face Time Bourbon) and the Gr. II monte Prix du Calvados that is a prep for the classic Prix de Cornulier in two weeks, and has Traders at the start along with a talented group of monte specialists. Yoann Lebourgeois is the listed jockey paired with Traders.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

