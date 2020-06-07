Day At The Track

Evenwood Sonofagun dominates

04:04 PM 07 Jun 2020 NZST
Evenwood Sonofagun
Evenwood Sonofagun and Bob McClure winning Saturday's Preferred Pace.
New Image Media Photo
MILTON, June 6, 2020 - Evenwood Sonofagun turned in the harness racing performance of the weekend with a stunning 1:49.2 victory in Saturday night's Preferred Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The $36,000 top-class event was the feature race of Saturday's 10-race program.

Trained by Colin Johnson, Evenwood Sonofagun was red-hot when live racing was suspended in March and picked right back up where he left off by posting a coast-to-coast. Driver Bob McClure hustled the eight-year-old gelding off the gate and cleared to command shortly after a :26.2 opening-quarter. The duo proceeded to control the race with fractions of :55 and 1:23.1 before kicking home powerfully in :26.1 for a dominant 5½ length score.

Century Farroh grabbed second in his four-year-old debut, while Nocturnal Bluechip and Points North completed the Superfecta.

Arriving from Great Britain last fall, Evenwood Sonofagun quickly climbed to Woodbine's top-level and is now a two-time Preferred winner. The Johnson trainee has won five of eight starts this season to bring his 2020 earnings to $84,570 for owner Raymond Huschka.

The clocking of 1:49.2 knocked nearly two-seconds off Evenwood Sonofagun's previous career-mark. He paid $6.30 to win.

Saturday's card also saw a mandatory payout held for the Jackpot Hi-5 on Race 10. The carryover entering the race was $236,388.67 and horseplayers wagered $594,669 in 'new money'.

Mongolian Hero and driver Chris Christoforou won a thrilling finish in the $30,000 event. The seven-year-old is trained by Tony O'Sullivan and went off at odds of 5/1.

Below are the full results, including payouts, from the Jackpot Hi-5:

1st: #4 Mongolian Hero N (5/1)

2nd: #1 Nirvana Seelster (3/2)

3rd: #10 Sweet N Fast N (5/1)

4th: #3 Yacht Seelster (11/1)

5th: #7 Pointomygranson (12/1)

 

$1 Payout: $6,562.75
$0.20 Payout: $1,312.55

Live racing, without spectators, resumes Monday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7 p.m.

Mark McKelvie

