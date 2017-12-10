Groupe tests at Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes

December 9, 2017 - The upper level Saturday Paris-Vincennes harness racing program began with the Prix de Seiches-sur-le-Loir (purse €85,000 . 2175 meters, monte, 11 starters) and it went to 1.7/1 Corames (5f Speedy Blue -Reine Magic) timed in a quick 1.12kr for jockey Mathieu Mottier and breeder/owner/trainer Dominique Mottier. 4.2/1 Chiricahua (5f Pomerol de Laumac ) took second for Fabien Gence and third was 24/1 Barbue (6f Hermes du Buisson ) for Mlle. Ludivine Drapier.

Groupe action (four important tests) began with the Gr. II Prix Raoul Balliere (monte, purse €120,000 , 2175 meters, 14 starters). The 1.13.5kr timed winner was rallying 4/5 favorite Evidence Roc (3f Paris Haufor -Misface du Boulay) with Mme. Emilie LeBeller in the irons. She trains the winner (now eight wins in 14 starts for €397,950 earned) for Ecurie d’Embeli. 8.3/1 Each Time (3f Coktail Jet -Tes Amours) was second for Eric Raffin and trainer Sebastien Guarato. 5.9/1 Epatante (3f Village Mystic -Suricate) took third for jockey Anthony Barrier.

Today’s featured Gr. I Prix Criterium des 3Ans (purse €240,000 , 2700 meters, 15 starters) resulted in a dq placed winner with 3/2 Erming d’Oliverie (3f Scipion du Goutier -Theze d’Oliverie) placed first for driver Franck Nivard, trainer Franck Leblanc and Ecurie d’Oliverie. Placed second was 3.8/1 Ecu Pierji (3m Tucson -Tosca Pierji) for Mathieu Mottier and trainer Sebastien Guarato. Placed third was 66/1 Elite du Ruel (3f Timoko -Romance du Ruel) for trainer/driver Franck Anne. Placed fourth was 48/1 Enino du Pommereux (3m Coktail Jet ) handled by Sylvain Roger, ahead of Elegantissime. First place last was 5.9/1 Eridan. Race time was 1.14.4kr.

The Gr. II Prix Ariste Hemaid (purse €120,000 , 2700 meters, 11 starters) went to 10/1 Doria Desbois (4f In Love With You -Ivaniez) in rein to Matthieu Abrivard for owner/trainer Ch, Feyte. 18/1 Dubai d’Essarts (4f Kaisy Dream -Ode des Essarts) was a distant second for Francoius Legadeuc, ahead of 6/1 Delia du Pommereux (4f Niky -Noune du Pommereux) and fourth finishing 8.6/1 Dawana (4f Ready Cash -Sanawa) with Michael Nimczyk up for owner/trainer Philippe Allaire. Race time was 1.13.5kr.

Cruella Captures Q+ at Vincennes

Cruella took Friday night’s Quinte+ Prix Vesta (purse €36,000, 2850 meters, 16 starters) at Paris-Vincennes timed in 1.15.1kr and reined by breeder/owner/trainer Herve Sionneau. The 12/1 outsider bested 7.3/1 Caribbean Sea (5f Quartz de Fael ) for Franck Nivard and third went to 60/1 Chayane de Calvi (5f Cygnus d’Odyssee ).

On the Friday card was also the Prix Hestia (purse €50,000, 2100 meters autostart, 13 starters) and this 1.12.8kr timed winner was 5/2 Caprice du Lupin (5g Chaillot -Nodege Franciere) for Antoine Wiels, for breeder/owner/trainer Jean Paul Marmion. 7.2/1 Chisto (5g Rieussec -Panacee) was second for trainer/driver Michel Lenois. Third went to 18/1 Cocktail Julino (5f Pagalor ) for Anthony Barrier.

Stay tuned for tomorrow’s Prix du Bourbonnais featuring Bold Eagle, Propulsion and a top flight 17 horse field.

Thomas H. Hicks



