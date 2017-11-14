Today's action from Paris-Vincennes

November 13, 2017 - Today’s Paris-Vincennes harness racing program was a good one and included the Quinte+ Prix du Languedoc (purse €95,000, 2850 meters, 15 European starters).

1.7/1 Cash Gamble (6m Ready Cash -No Way Back) scored timed in 1.14kr for driver Franck Nivard and owner Stall T.J. Gamble. Philippe Billard trains this one.

8.6/1 Une Serenade (9f Gazouillis -Moonlight Serenade) took second for Eric Raffin and third was 3.1/1 Bakchich (6g Quopeck -Paix de Villeneuve) with Tony LeBeller up. Alfas du Vinci and Unbridled Charm were fourth and fifth.

Favorites at top of exact order ticket caused a €1,450 payoff for a two euro play.

The Gr. II Prix Louis Tillaye (purse €120,000 , 2700 meters, seven three year-olds, monte) went to 1.15.3kr timed and 1.4/1 Evidence Roc (3f Paris -Haufor-Nisfase du Boulay) with jockey/trainer Emilie LeBeller up for Ecurie d’Embeli. 6.3/1 Elladora de For (3f Gazouillis -Hamina) rallied to be second for Franck Nivard, trainer Franck LeBlanc and owner S.J. Dupont. 6/1 Eureka Vrie (3m First de Retz -Intrigue de Vrie) was third for Mathieu Mottier. The 2.6/1 second favorite, Eye Of The Storm, was a dq.

Three year-old fillies contested the Prix de Bacqueville (purse €48,000, 2700 meters, 15 starters) and victory went to 19.2/1 Effigie Madrik (3f Un Mec d’Heripre -Fidji du Buisson) with Leo Abrivard up for Ecurie Augustin-Normand and trainer L.Cl. Abrivard. 5.2/1 Elusive Feeling (3f Goetmals Wood -Quechua de Charlie) was a narrowly earned second for Franck Nivard, ahead of 10.2/1 Erabella Madrik (3f Ready Cash -Talina Madrik) driven by legendary Jean-Pierre Dubois. He owns this filly and Yves Boireau trains. Electra Green (3f Texas Charm -Hioka du Gault) was fourth for Jean Philippe Dubois, trainer Philippe Moulin and Ecurie Victoria Dreams.

Favorite Electra Bourbon (3f Ready Cash ) at 1.2/1 was a dq as was 5.6/1 Estancia Love (3f Repeat Love ). Race time was 1.15kr.

