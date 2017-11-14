Day At The Track

Today's action from Paris-Vincennes

03:59 AM 14 Nov 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Evidence Roc
Evidence Roc with jockey/trainer Emilie LeBeller
Paris Turf Photo

November 13, 2017 - Today’s Paris-Vincennes harness racing program was a good one and included the Quinte+ Prix du Languedoc (purse €95,000, 2850 meters, 15 European starters).

1.7/1 Cash Gamble (6m Ready Cash-No Way Back) scored timed in 1.14kr for driver Franck Nivard and owner Stall T.J. Gamble. Philippe Billard trains this one.

8.6/1 Une Serenade (9f Gazouillis-Moonlight Serenade) took second for Eric Raffin and third was 3.1/1 Bakchich (6g Quopeck-Paix de Villeneuve) with Tony LeBeller up. Alfas du Vinci and Unbridled Charm were fourth and fifth.

Favorites at top of exact order ticket caused a €1,450 payoff for a two euro play.

The Gr. II Prix Louis Tillaye (purse €120,000, 2700 meters, seven three year-olds, monte) went to 1.15.3kr timed and 1.4/1 Evidence Roc (3f Paris-Haufor-Nisfase du Boulay) with jockey/trainer Emilie LeBeller up for Ecurie d’Embeli. 6.3/1 Elladora de For (3f Gazouillis-Hamina) rallied to be second for Franck Nivard, trainer Franck LeBlanc and owner S.J. Dupont. 6/1 Eureka Vrie (3m First de Retz-Intrigue de Vrie) was third for Mathieu Mottier. The 2.6/1 second favorite, Eye Of The Storm, was a dq.

Three year-old fillies contested the Prix de Bacqueville (purse €48,000, 2700 meters, 15 starters) and victory went to 19.2/1 Effigie Madrik (3f Un Mec d’Heripre-Fidji du Buisson) with Leo Abrivard up for Ecurie Augustin-Normand and trainer L.Cl. Abrivard. 5.2/1 Elusive Feeling (3f Goetmals Wood-Quechua de Charlie) was a narrowly earned second for Franck Nivard, ahead of 10.2/1 Erabella Madrik (3f Ready Cash-Talina Madrik) driven by legendary Jean-Pierre Dubois. He owns this filly and Yves Boireau trains. Electra Green (3f Texas Charm-Hioka du Gault) was fourth for Jean Philippe Dubois, trainer Philippe Moulin and Ecurie Victoria Dreams.

Favorite Electra Bourbon (3f Ready Cash) at 1.2/1 was a dq as was 5.6/1 Estancia Love (3f Repeat Love). Race time was 1.15kr.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Diamond Creek Farm 2018 stud fees
14-Nov-2017 10:11 AM NZDT
Development fund committee to meet
14-Nov-2017 10:11 AM NZDT
Two-year-old filly pacers at Dover Downs
14-Nov-2017 10:11 AM NZDT
Delco Dusty exceeded owner's expectations
14-Nov-2017 06:11 AM NZDT
Panocchio gets 35th Pompano win
14-Nov-2017 05:11 AM NZDT
ABC Muscles Boy wins fourth straight
13-Nov-2017 19:11 PM NZDT
Dover Downs $20,000 freshman stakes
13-Nov-2017 18:11 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News