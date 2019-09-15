Day At The Track

Daughter of Trixton shines in Elegantimage

01:28 PM 15 Sep 2019 NZST
Evident Beauty, harness racing
Evident Beauty and driver David Miller
New Image Media photo
MILTON, ON - September 14, 2019 - Evident Beauty overcame a post-ten starting spot to score a 9/1 upset victory in Saturday night's Elegantimage harness racing stake at Woodbine Mohawk Park.
 
The Richard 'Nifty' Norman trainee capitalized off a great steer from driver David Miller to rally from third-over at the head of the lane for a 1:53 victory in the $376,000 event for three-year-old trotting fillies.
 
"I thought I better got forward with her some and it actually worked out great," said Miller. "They were working pretty hard up front and I felt pretty good in the last turn."
 
Evident Beauty left from post-ten and got away seventh, while an early lead shuffle settled with The Ice Dutchess leading the field up to the half in :55.3. When Dovescry came first up on the far turn, providing cover for Only Take Cash and Evident Beauty.
 
The three-quarter time popped up 1:24.1 with The Ice Dutchess surrendering the lead to the outside pressure.
 
When Dovescry moved to the lead momentarily, but Only Take Cash muscled by her with victory in her sights. However, Evident Beauty was full of the most trot and powered by on the far outside for a half-length victory. Only Take Cash was second, while When Dovescry was third and Princess Deo fourth.
 
Evident Beauty
 
Evident Beauty made a costly break in last week's Simcoe Stakes and entered the Elegantimage with miscues in two of her last four starts. Miller noted a solution the connections came up with that may have played a role in the victory.
 
"We really can't figure out why she's doing that, but we watched her Hambletonian Oaks replay and last week's and every time I pull the ear plugs she takes off running," explained Miller. "Tonight they didn't put a string on there."
 
A daughter of Trixton, Evident Beauty improved to six for 11 on the season with her ninth career victory. She now has $753,463 earned for owners Mel Hartman, Little E LLC and R A W Equine Inc.
 
Evident Beauty paid $21.40 to win.
 
by Mark McKelvie, for Woodbine Entertainment
