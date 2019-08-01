Day At The Track

Ex-Kiwi remains unbeaten,runs amazing sectionals

09:19 AM 01 Aug 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Wildwest,Harness racing
Wildwest winning at Winton back in May of this year
Bruce Stewart photo

Former New Zealand pacer Wildwest had his first Australian harness racing start on Monday at Pinjarra in WA and he had tongues wagging after producing some unheard of final sectionals.

The son of Raging Bull ran a 1:53.9 mile rate and got home his last 800m in 52.1 and his final 400m in 24.7 seconds to win by 35.4 metres.

WildWest (Raging Bull - Bay Jet) is now part of the powerful Gary Hall Snr stable after he was purchased from New Zealand owner Kevin Strong not long after winning his first race impressively by 12 lengths at Winton back in May of this year. Lauren Pearson was the trainer for his Winton win.

Up and coming sire Raging Bull is also turning heads with Wildwest ( 2 starts, 2 wins),Flame Lady (4 starts, 2 wins, 2 placings), Lydia (1 win), promising trialist, Unico Dream (Greg Hope) and the ill fated Pampalona Princess (star trialist) all coming from Raging Bulls second crop of only 12 foals.

Wildwest will try to keep his winning run intact when he meets a strong field of 3yo's at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

Race 2 5:50pm BETTER YOUR BET WITH TABTOUCH 3YO MS PACE (SKY1) 2130M
$18,000 3YO. 3YO NE HWOE $25,000+. GPPBD/HWOE. Mobile   
 
  Form Horse Trainer Driver Class  Hcp  
1 05674 BEIDERBECKE  Terry Ferguson Chris Voak H$0.00  FR1 $26.00
2 68s2s BEAUDIENE WESTERN NZ  Mike Reed Mark Reed H$5064.50  FR2 $3.00
3 23007 MAJOR ARTIST  Terry Ferguson Chris Lewis H$8646.74  FR3 $41.00
4 rs112 ELSU YOU  G F J Bond, S A Bond Ryan Warwick H$10087.86  FR4 $7.00
5 42031 PIERRE WHITBY  Debra Lewis Jocelyn Young (C) H$10087.86  FR5 $14.00
6 1s1 WILDWEST NZ  Gary Hall Snr Gary Hall Jnr H$9175.12  FR6 $2.50
7 13133 BETTOR BE OSCAR  Andrew De Campo Aiden De Campo H$17853.91  FR7 $34.00
8 1324s SANGUE REALE  Michael Brennan Michael Grantham H$16092.53  FR8 $26.00
9 57155 BACK IN TWENTY  Justin Prentice Justin Prentice H$19769.86  FR9 $8.00

 

Harnesslink Media

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

LeBlanc, Svanstedt, Miller have Hambo hopes
01-Aug-2019 07:08 AM NZST
Patrick Beeler wins 4 at Monticello Raceway
01-Aug-2019 07:08 AM NZST
Hambletonian highlights Post Time Thursday
01-Aug-2019 07:08 AM NZST
Muscle Hill colt takes mark at Harrah's
01-Aug-2019 07:08 AM NZST
Hambletonian Day offers 12 Grand Circuit races
01-Aug-2019 01:08 AM NZST
Western Fame heads Great Northeast Series
01-Aug-2019 01:08 AM NZST
Wallin duo need to overcome outside posts
01-Aug-2019 01:08 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News