Ex-Kiwi remains unbeaten,runs amazing sectionals

Wildwest winning at Winton back in May of this year

Former New Zealand pacer Wildwest had his first Australian harness racing start on Monday at Pinjarra in WA and he had tongues wagging after producing some unheard of final sectionals.

The son of Raging Bull ran a 1:53.9 mile rate and got home his last 800m in 52.1 and his final 400m in 24.7 seconds to win by 35.4 metres.

WildWest (Raging Bull - Bay Jet) is now part of the powerful Gary Hall Snr stable after he was purchased from New Zealand owner Kevin Strong not long after winning his first race impressively by 12 lengths at Winton back in May of this year. Lauren Pearson was the trainer for his Winton win.

Up and coming sire Raging Bull is also turning heads with Wildwest ( 2 starts, 2 wins),Flame Lady (4 starts, 2 wins, 2 placings), Lydia (1 win), promising trialist, Unico Dream (Greg Hope) and the ill fated Pampalona Princess (star trialist) all coming from Raging Bulls second crop of only 12 foals.

Wildwest will try to keep his winning run intact when he meets a strong field of 3yo's at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

Race 2 5:50pm BETTER YOUR BET WITH TABTOUCH 3YO MS PACE (SKY1) 2130M $18,000 3YO. 3YO NE HWOE $25,000+. GPPBD/HWOE. Mobile

Form Horse Trainer Driver Class Hcp 1 05674 BEIDERBECKE Terry Ferguson Chris Voak H$0.00 FR1 $26.00 2 68s2s BEAUDIENE WESTERN NZ Mike Reed Mark Reed H$5064.50 FR2 $3.00 3 23007 MAJOR ARTIST Terry Ferguson Chris Lewis H$8646.74 FR3 $41.00 4 rs112 ELSU YOU G F J Bond, S A Bond Ryan Warwick H$10087.86 FR4 $7.00 5 42031 PIERRE WHITBY Debra Lewis Jocelyn Young (C) H$10087.86 FR5 $14.00 6 1s1 WILDWEST NZ Gary Hall Snr Gary Hall Jnr H$9175.12 FR6 $2.50 7 13133 BETTOR BE OSCAR Andrew De Campo Aiden De Campo H$17853.91 FR7 $34.00 8 1324s SANGUE REALE Michael Brennan Michael Grantham H$16092.53 FR8 $26.00 9 57155 BACK IN TWENTY Justin Prentice Justin Prentice H$19769.86 FR9 $8.00