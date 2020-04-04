Day At The Track

Ex-Kiwi upsets in WA Derby

11:00 AM 04 Apr 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Dylan Egerton-Green WA Derby,Harness racing
Gloucester Park photo

Patronus Star formerly trained by Gavin Smith in Canterbury but now trained by Greg and Skye Bond upset the harness racing favourites to win the Sky Racing WA Derby at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

A winner last week at Bunbury at his first start in Australia in 1:53.2 for the mile, Patronus Star put in a paralyzing burst late in the piece last night to claim victory in the $200,000 3YO feature.

Driver Dylan Egerton-Green managed to extract the son of American Ideal at the right time after a handy run on the fence and he powered home to beat second favourite Major Martini by a narrow margin.

View the race replay here.

The Greg and Skye Bond trained favourite for the race Howard Hughes did a fair amount of work for most of the race but found nothing in the straight and he faded away to finish eighth.

 

Harnesslink Media

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Racetracks and Horsemen Associations
04-Apr-2020 09:04 AM NZDT
SOA to waive insurance payments
04-Apr-2020 09:04 AM NZDT
Important SBA programs for consideration
04-Apr-2020 09:04 AM NZDT
Foiled Again's 2013 Breeders Crown victory
04-Apr-2020 01:04 AM NZDT
New simulcasting product - Sky Racing World
04-Apr-2020 00:04 AM NZDT
Harness racing trainers plead not guilty
03-Apr-2020 17:04 PM NZDT
Living Horse Hall of Fame Inductees
03-Apr-2020 15:04 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News