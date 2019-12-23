Excellent wins Prix Tenor de Baune

Excellent(5m Real de Lou-Udine d’Odyssee) was an impressive three length winner of today’s Gr.II Prix Tenor de Baune at Paris-Vincennes (purse 100,000€, 2700 meters, 16 starters) clocked in 1.11.6kr. Alexandre Abrivard reined the Laurent Claude Abrivard trainee that he also bred and owns.

Eninio won for the ninth time in 40 career starts now for 480,340€ earned. He was off at 4/1 odds and defeated 7/2 Enino du Pommereux (5m Coktail Jet -Noune du Pommereux) that Matthieu Abrivard piloted for trainer Sylvain Roger and owner Noel Lolic. 20/1 Alcoy (5m Ready Cash -Divann) was third for Christophe Martens with fourth to 14/1 Vitruvio (5m Adrian Chip -Tigre OM) and trainer/driver Alessandro Gocciadoro.

The 5.9/1 Eugenito du Noyer (5m Saxo de Vandel ) was fifth for Eric Raffin. The winner gains an automatic invite to the Prix d’Amerique in its 100th year after founding.

This contest was the Quinte+ race of the day with the exact order winning tickets returning 9,558.60€ to 157 ticketholders. The Q+ pool was 5,752,681€ and over 11,205,000 was wagered on the race.

Today’s groupe action at Paris-Vincennes commenced with the Gr. III monte Prix Leon Tacquet (purse 80,000, 2175 meters, four year olds) and with the favorite Fleche Bourbon a dq, the impressive winner was 5.9/1 Fado du Chene (4m Singalo-Star du Chene) timed in 1.11.8kr and ridden by jockey Paul Philippe Ploquin.

Julien LeMer trains this now 11-time winner in 21 career appeareances for Claude Guedj. Fado now sports career earnings of 690,750€. He was clocked in an astounding 1.04.1kr at his fastest point in the race. The sire Singalo was an accomplished monte trotteur for Louis Baudron.

The 19/1 Fuego de Houelle (4g Riessec ) was a rallying second with Adrien Lamy up for trainer Franck Leblanc and owner Andre Carree. Third was 11/1 Flamboyant Blue (4g Timoko ) and fourth was 25/1 Flore de Janeiro.