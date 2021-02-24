Exceptional result for Price’s Bloodstock

Katrina Price was confident she had two high quality colts that were prepped and ready to sell at the National Standardbred Yearling Sales in Christchurch today, but to end up with the top two lots was an exceptional result.

“It was pretty amazing. One out of the box,” she said.

Both yearlings attracted lots of pre-sale interest and Katrina and husband John had high hopes of doing well.

They were hoping they’d get into six figures. “They were two beautiful colts and I said a few times that you don’t get two colts like this every year.”

Collectively the pair sold for a staggering $630,000 which must be a record for a vendor with just two yearlings in a sale.

“When you get into those figures everything becomes a bit of a blur.”

The stunning looking Chicago Bear was the first of their consignment to come into the ring and he was bought by Cran Dalgety for $310,000.

“Anything after that was just going to be a bonus.”

Forty six lots later Mandinka was sold to a phone bid for $320,000.

“They both had beautiful pedigrees that were up to date. They were just great colts in the flesh and in temperament.”

Mandinka is beautifully bred, being out of Hartofdixie an American Ideal mare. The family had left big winners including Maxim and Christian Me. Hartofdixie is a relatively recent purchase for the Prices, being bought during lockdown. They later bought her foal Mandinka.

“We bought her colt as a speculative buy. We took the risk and have been well and truly rewarded. We’re thrilled to have the mare and she’s in foal to Bettor’s Delight and we’re hoping that she’ll have a filly.”

The buyers were certainly chasing the better bred colts today, particularly those by leading sire Bettor’s Delight . Whereas yesterday a high number of yearlings were passed in.

“Yesterday was a bit of a battle but today it’s heated up. If you brought along a good article with a good page by Bettor’s Delight you were certainly well rewarded.”

In addition to taking out the top two lots Katrina and John prepared the highest selling trotter on the first day of the Sale. Concise, consigned by Dave Kennedy sold for $120,000. The Prices also prepared Tuapeka Dan for Tuapeka Lodge and he achieved the fourth highest pacer sold, going for $240,000.

A stunning few days at the Sales for Price’s Bloodstock.