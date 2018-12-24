Exciting Feydeau Seven scores again

December 23, 2018 - Sunday’s Hippodrome de la Cote d’Azur feature was the Grand Prix de Noel (Gr. III, purse 60,000€, 2700 meters, 12 starters) that saw the 12/1 outside Bahia Quesnot (7f Scipion du Goutier -Queen Ines) score timed in 1.14.4kr. Harness racing trainer Junior Guelpa teamed the now seven-time career winner in 68 outings, as she increased life earnings to 498,370€. The 2/5 favorite Cavalleria (6f Prodigious -Janga) was second for trainer/driver Nicolas Ensch and the 57/1 longshot Venezia de Mai (9f Prodigious -Ismie de Tesse) took the third check for Jerome Chavatte.

Back at Paris-Vincennes, the Prix de Briue la Gaillarde (purse 52,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 11 three-year old starters) brought out some promising colts and prevailing for victory was the 2.7/1 odds Feydeau Seven (3m Redeo Josselyn -Unanime Seven) with Jean Michel Bazire up, he the breeder/trainer/driver and Alexandre Skowronski is the owner. This winner scored for the sixth time in a seven-race career, now for 92,900€ earned.

For Bazire it was his third driving victory of the day, having scored earlier with Altius Fortis and Looking Superb. Bazire now has 264 wins in 2018 (all sulky) and is second to leading Yoann Lebourgeois with 324 victories (230 sulky and 94 monte).

In this race the second finishing Foxtrot Sea was a dq and that moved Free Rider (3m Love You ) to second with Benoit Robin aboard at 8.1/1 odds, with 3.8/1 Facetieux (3m Niky) place third for Pierre Levesque. The well regarded and 6/1 Friendly Bourbon (3m Ready Cash -Un Belle Bourbon) was placed fourth for driver Bjorn Goop, after entering the race with six wins in seven career starts.

Thomas H. Hicks