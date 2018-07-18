Exciting new sires available 'down under'

Control The Moment 3, 1:48.4 ($1,227,832), the Canadian 2YO Pacing Colt of the Year in 2015, and Foreclosure 1:48.8 ($807,746), a leading percentage sire of three-year-olds in America with his first crop last year, will be available to breeders in Australia for the first time this spring. They are a royally-bred pair of young sires.

The frozen semen for both stallions can be accessed through KTC Bloodstock, conducted by prominent Perth breeders Kody and Kevin Charles.

Control The Moment’s fee is $4,400 including GST and Foreclosure at $2,500 including GST.

“We are delighted to offer these two brilliant, young stallions to broodmare owners in Australia,” Kody Charles said.

Control The Moment was one of the most talented youngsters of his year. He won eight of his nine starts at two and earned $461,457 in stakes including the elimination and $685,000 final of the Metro Pace in 1:49.4. He also won an elimination of the Breeders Crown and a division of the Nassagaweya Stakes, peeling off a final quarter in 26.4, and made a clean sweep on the Dream Maker Series at Mohawk.

As a three-year-old Control The Moment bankrolled $737,463 from four wins and three placings in nine starts and was among the top bracket of his age, gait and sex. He took his record of 1:48.4 from the front end winning the $732,050 Meadowlands Pace, beating Racing Hill, Check Six and co.

He also captured the $320,000 Cane Pace in a 1:49 rate over 1 1/8 miles at The Meadowlands and finished third in the $1-million North America Cup behind Betting Line and Racing Hill in a Canadian record 1:47.4 and third in the Battle of the Brandywine.

Control The Moment is the richest and fastest son of Well Said (1:47.6), a son of Western Hanover and the sire of the winners of over $31-million in America and now making an impact in Australia and New Zealand.

Lifeslittletreasure (1:51.4), the dam of Control The Moment, won 32 races and $415,417 and at the stud has left three sub 1:57 winners from six foals. His grand-dam, Treasure For Trish (2, 1:54.6), threw eight in 1:59 and four in 1:55 from 10 foals, while his third dam, Sonspree, produced 14 foals for 11 winners with nine in 1:59 or better.

Control The Moment , who stands at the prestige Tara Hills Stud in Canada where his first crop are very impressive foals, belongs to the same tribe as champion sires Rocknroll Hanover, Panorama, Grinfromeartoear and Safely Kept.

Foreclosure , who was bred in USA and foaled in NZ, did his entire racing career in North America.

At two he won five times, including victories in the New Jersey Sire Stakes Championship at Freehold's half-mile track in 1:54.6 and a Breeders Crown elimination where he set his freshman mark of 1:52.2.

While at three Foreclosure finished third in a North America Cup elimination and second in a Meadowlands Pace elimination and in both finals he started from the No. 10 gate, yet still managed to finish fourth both times, beaten less than three lengths in each.

In his one aged season, Foreclosure posted a further six wins including an amazing victory in the final start of his career in the American National at Balmoral Park. Pitted against top pacers such as Foiled Again and Golden Receiver, Foreclosure carved out fractions of 26.2, 26.8 and 26 before winning by six-and-a-half lengths in a career-best equalling 1:48.8.

Upon his retirement Foreclosure was represented by a single crop of 21 foals in the USA and now racing as four-year-olds, they have earned over $1.26-million through their three-year-old season with 10 going in 1:55 or better. He finished sixth on the sires’ list for average earnings for three-year-old pacers in 2017, ahead of Bettor’s Delight , Sportswriter and Rock N Roll Heaven .

Among his best performers have been Up On The Outside (1:49.6), Drunk On Your Love 3, 1:51.2 ($336,218), the Ohio Sires Stakes 3YO champion and Ohio 3YO Colt of the Year, and Rosemary Rose 3, 1:51 ($303,282), the track record holder for three-year-old fillies at Northfield Park, and whose wins include several legs of the Ohio Sires Stakes and the Grand Circuit event, the Courageous Lady.

A foal of 2008, Foreclosure is a son of world champion racehorse and sire of sires Rocknroll Hanover (1:48.6) and the Fake Left mare Pleasing Package 1:50.4, the winner of 38 races and $359,380.

For further information and bookings go to http://www.ktcbloodstock.com.au