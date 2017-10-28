First evening of Breeders Crown

ANDERSON, Ind.; - Oct. 27, 2017 - Rain settled into the area and made racing conditions muddy, but the inclement weather didn't come close to dampening the spirits of harness racing fans as they witnessed history in the making. The first of two nights of the Breeders Crown Championships brought in a full house ready to see the best horses in North America vie for divisional honors.

The evening played host to six of the 12 divisional races, including Open Mares Trot and Pace, the two and three-year-old filly trotters, and the three-year-old filly trotters and pacers. Many favorites proved why they were tagged as favorites throughout the night with Manchego establishing a little history of her own. The two-year-old trotting filly tied her sire's record, matching Muscle Hill 's perfect season of 12 for 12 in 2009. It also marked one of three wins on the card for Trainer Jimmy Takter, who also scored wins with the three-year-old trotting filly Ariana G and the Open pacing mare Pure Country, who was a surprise to fans, paying $31.00 to win.

"Despite the inclement weather, we are amazed at the enthusiasm for our attendance and competitive racing on our first Breeders Crown night at Hoosier Park," said Jim Brown, president and COO of Centaur Gaming. "We value and appreciate all of the partnerships that had a part in tonight's successful event. Together, we have elevated the Indiana racing industry and for that, we are so grateful."

The program included 14 races, with Race 7 through Race 12 dedicated to the Breeders Crown Championships. An international audience through simulcast venues added to the racing fans in attendance at Hoosier Park wagered a total of $1,773,829 for the night. A total of $1,028,238 was wagered on the six Breeders Crown races.

The second evening of Breeders Crown Championships resumes Saturday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Once again, Races 7 through 12 will feature the Breeders Crown races, which will include the two and three-year-old colt trotters, the two and three-year-old colt and gelding pacers, the Open Pace, and the much anticipated Open Trot.

A total of 10 Indiana sired horses have been scattered throughout the Breeders Crown Championships and will be capped off with the appearance of the standout Indiana sired trotting mare, Hannelore Hanover, who will go up against her male counterparts in the Open Trot, kicking off the first Breeders Crown Championships in Race 7 with an estimated post time of 8:12 p.m.

Emily Gaskin