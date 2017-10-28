Day At The Track

First evening of Breeders Crown

08:18 PM 28 Oct 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Mark MacDonald & Pure Country, harness racing
Mark MacDonald & Pure Country winners of the $250,000 Breeders Crown Mares Pace.
Raymond Lance photo

ANDERSON, Ind.; - Oct. 27, 2017 - Rain settled into the area and made racing conditions muddy, but the inclement weather didn't come close to dampening the spirits of harness racing fans as they witnessed history in the making. The first of two nights of the Breeders Crown Championships brought in a full house ready to see the best horses in North America vie for divisional honors.

The evening played host to six of the 12 divisional races, including Open Mares Trot and Pace, the two and three-year-old filly trotters, and the three-year-old filly trotters and pacers. Many favorites proved why they were tagged as favorites throughout the night with Manchego establishing a little history of her own. The two-year-old trotting filly tied her sire's record, matching Muscle Hill's perfect season of 12 for 12 in 2009. It also marked one of three wins on the card for Trainer Jimmy Takter, who also scored wins with the three-year-old trotting filly Ariana G and the Open pacing mare Pure Country, who was a surprise to fans, paying $31.00 to win.

"Despite the inclement weather, we are amazed at the enthusiasm for our attendance and competitive racing on our first Breeders Crown night at Hoosier Park," said Jim Brown, president and COO of Centaur Gaming. "We value and appreciate all of the partnerships that had a part in tonight's successful event. Together, we have elevated the Indiana racing industry and for that, we are so grateful."

The program included 14 races, with Race 7 through Race 12 dedicated to the Breeders Crown Championships. An international audience through simulcast venues added to the racing fans in attendance at Hoosier Park wagered a total of $1,773,829 for the night. A total of $1,028,238 was wagered on the six Breeders Crown races.

The second evening of Breeders Crown Championships resumes Saturday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Once again, Races 7 through 12 will feature the Breeders Crown races, which will include the two and three-year-old colt trotters, the two and three-year-old colt and gelding pacers, the Open Pace, and the much anticipated Open Trot.

A total of 10 Indiana sired horses have been scattered throughout the Breeders Crown Championships and will be capped off with the appearance of the standout Indiana sired trotting mare, Hannelore Hanover, who will go up against her male counterparts in the Open Trot, kicking off the first Breeders Crown Championships in Race 7 with an estimated post time of 8:12 p.m.

Emily Gaskin

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

First evening of Breeders Crown
28-Oct-2017 20:10 PM NZDT
Pure Country takes $250,000 Crown
28-Oct-2017 16:10 PM NZDT
Sweet $600,000 win for Youaremycandygirl
28-Oct-2017 15:10 PM NZDT
Ariana G crushes in $500,000 Breeders Crown
28-Oct-2017 15:10 PM NZDT
'Britches' rebounds in $500,000 Breeders Crown
28-Oct-2017 14:10 PM NZDT
Dragin The Wagon scores first Batavia win
28-Oct-2017 14:10 PM NZDT
Manchego remains undefeated 12 for 12
28-Oct-2017 14:10 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News