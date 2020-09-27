Exploit delivers Metro Pace stunner

MILTON, September 26, 2020 – Exploit and harness racing driver Doug McNair stole the spotlight from Tony Alagna stablemate Abuckabett Hanover to win the $720,000 Metro Pace on Saturday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

McNair mapped out a perfect second-over trip for Exploit on the back of 1/5 favourite Abuckabett Hanover to surge by powerfully in the lane for a 1:50.4 win at odds of 35-1.

“He was feeling real good and we were following the best horse in the race I thought,” said McNair. “He swelled right up in the last turn and kind of surprised me a little bit when he blew them all and he raced great.”

Lawless Shadow rocketed out to the front, posting a :26 opener. Bayfield Beach looped to the top from second and led the field to the half in :55.1 and three-quarters in 1:22.1.

Abuckabett Hanover got away sixth and started the first-up bid in the second-quarter. The Alagna grinded to within a length of the lead at three-quarters, while Exploit followed his every move.

In the stretch, Exploit shot off cover to surge by his stablemate and eventually by a game Bayfield Beach to win by half a length in 1:50.4. Lawless Shadow crossed the line third, while Abuckabett Hanover was fourth.

A son of Somebeachsomewhere , Exploit was two for seven coming into the Metro final and had finished fourth in his elimination. The Alagna trainee was a $165,000 Lexington Selected Yearling Sale purchase and adds $360,000 in earnings to a previously earned $26,457 for owners LeBlanc and Kribbs, Joe Sbrocco, In The GYM Partners and Joe Barbera.

Exploit’s triumph gives driver McNair his first Metro title and trainer Alagna his third to go with wins in 2012 with Captaintreacherous and 2014 with Artspeak.

“They do a great job,” said McNair of the Alagna barn. “It’s great to get to drive for them and their horse showed up tonight.”

A $2 win ticket on Exploit returned $73.90.